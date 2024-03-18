Rapid Novor and MAbSilico partner for world's first AI-guided epitope mapping service for antibodies

Editorial Checklist Reviewed

Rapid Novor Inc. and MAbSilico announced that they have partnered to provide the world's first AI-driven HDX-MS epitope mapping service for antibody development. By seamlessly integrating experimental data from HDX-MS with predictive analytics derived from AI-driven computational modeling, researchers can gain a comprehensive understanding of antibody structure, dynamics, and interactions with unparalleled precision and speed.

Rapid Novor and MAbSilico partner for world
Scientist working on the HDX-MS platform utilizing Waters Cyclic IMS MS technology for advanced antibody epitope mapping analysis. Image Credit: RapidNovor

Related Stories

"Artificial intelligence promises a turning point in antibody drug discovery and development," states Iain Rogers, VP of Sales and Marketing at Rapid Novor. "By combining the robustness of HDX-MS with the predictive power of AI-driven computational modeling, we have developed a pipeline that can accelerate antibody discovery and characterization".  

HDX-MS employed by Rapid Novor measures the exchange rate of amide hydrogen atoms to deuterium, when exposed to deuterium at different time points. By comparing the deuteration levels between bound and unbound states of the antibody-protein complex, the regions protected by antibody binding can be identified. "With our proteomics expertise" explains Dr. Dominic Narang, HDX-MS Manager and Senior Research Scientist at Rapid Novor, "We can identify epitopes on target antigens with exceptional resolution, down to 1 to 5 amino acids, providing researchers with valuable insights into antibody-antigen interactions"

Trained on data from 1 trillion antibodies, MAbSilico's proprietary algorithms predict the binding epitopes on target antigens using 3D structural models and docking-based methodologies. "Our predictive algorithms are the culmination of 15 years of protein modeling, AI and machine-learning research" states Thomas Bourquard, CSO at MAbSilico. "Our computational modeling accurately predicts epitope binding, and is always validated with in vitro testing." Additionally, their AI platforms conduct epitope binning to screen hundreds of antibody sequences against functionally relevant epitopes, and can also evaluate their developability.

The integration of AI-guided epitope mapping not only informs the design of in vitro experiments to target the most relevant regions of the antigen, but it also ensures the highest quality, confidence, and resolution in identifying binding sites for antibody-antigen interactions.

This AI-integrated approach enables rapid screening of antibodies from extensive candidate pools. This accelerates the pace of antibody discovery and development, ultimately leading to novel therapeutics with enhanced efficacy.

Zak Omahdi, Scientific Business Developer, MAbSilico

Source:

RapidNovor

Posted in: Device / Technology News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Rapid Novor Inc. (2024, March 18). Rapid Novor and MAbSilico partner for world's first AI-guided epitope mapping service for antibodies. News-Medical. Retrieved on March 18, 2024 from https://www.news-medical.net/news/20240318/Rapid-Novor-and-MAbSilico-partner-for-worlds-first-AI-Guided-epitope-mapping-service-for-antibodies.aspx.

  • MLA

    Rapid Novor Inc. "Rapid Novor and MAbSilico partner for world's first AI-guided epitope mapping service for antibodies". News-Medical. 18 March 2024. <https://www.news-medical.net/news/20240318/Rapid-Novor-and-MAbSilico-partner-for-worlds-first-AI-Guided-epitope-mapping-service-for-antibodies.aspx>.

  • Chicago

    Rapid Novor Inc. "Rapid Novor and MAbSilico partner for world's first AI-guided epitope mapping service for antibodies". News-Medical. https://www.news-medical.net/news/20240318/Rapid-Novor-and-MAbSilico-partner-for-worlds-first-AI-Guided-epitope-mapping-service-for-antibodies.aspx. (accessed March 18, 2024).

  • Harvard

    Rapid Novor Inc. 2024. Rapid Novor and MAbSilico partner for world's first AI-guided epitope mapping service for antibodies. News-Medical, viewed 18 March 2024, https://www.news-medical.net/news/20240318/Rapid-Novor-and-MAbSilico-partner-for-worlds-first-AI-Guided-epitope-mapping-service-for-antibodies.aspx.

Suggested Reading

Rapid Novor First to Decode Polyclonal Antibodies Using Only Proteomics
A World First: sequencing polyclonal antibodies using only proteomics
Antibody validation and rapid peptide mapping technology
Ensuring 100% Accuracy in Antibody Protein Sequencing

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Trending Stories

More Content from Rapid Novor Inc

See all content from Rapid Novor Inc

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Rapid Novor moves into a new state-of-the-art facility for next phase of growth