Rapid Novor moves into a new state-of-the-art facility for next phase of growth

Rapid Novor, Inc., the world's leader in antibody protein sequencing using mass spectrometry, is pleased to announce that it has moved into a new, 5000 sqft, purpose-built, state-of-the-art facility. Now home to four proteomics-grade mass spectrometers among other analytical instruments, the new facility demonstrates the company's continuous commitment to quality research and service offerings.

The new facility is located at Catalyst 137, an innovation hub hosting the best and the brightest high growth companies in the Kitchener-Waterloo region. The company's new space includes a mass spectrometry lab, a biochemistry lab and a large open office area, where people from all disciplines collaborate, communicate, learn and innovate without barriers.

Moving into the new facility is a significant milestone for the company. The new facility provides the space and infrastructure we need for our next phase of growth. When designing the new space, we always kept one thing in mind, that our new home must continue to foster and facilitate open communication, collaboration and innovation. This is part of our core value." Mingjie Xie, co-founder and CEO

"We have tripled the lab space in our new facility," says Dr. Bin Ma, co-founder and Chief Scientist. "The larger space will allow us to host more equipment and have a larger team conducting research experiments at the same time. This, in turn, will provide higher throughput for both our services and innovation."