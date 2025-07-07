Biosynth expands Berlin site with a new commercial bioconjugation suite

Biosynth, a leading developer and supplier of critical raw materials and services for life sciences and diagnostics, is pleased to announce the opening of its expanded GMP bioconjugation facility at its existing Berlin site. This strategic expansion significantly enhances Biosynth's specialized manufacturing capabilities in conjugate vaccines and conjugate drugs, activated PEGs, and polymer-based drug delivery excipients as part of its global manufacturing network.

We are thrilled to officially open the new expansion to our bioconjugation facility in Berlin, which represents a significant enhancement to our existing operations. This suite enables the scalable, diverse, high-quality conjugation services that our customers need to advance to the next generation of therapies.” Thomas Eisele, Chief Operations Officer, Biosynth

Frank Leenders, General Manager for the Berlin site, commented, "The construction of our new facility, including class D and C cleanrooms, represents a natural evolution of our Berlin operation—in many ways we are growing alongside our customers. The additional refurbishment of our existing facility enhances our GMP manufacturing capabilities, reinforcing our commitment to meeting the evolving needs of our customers."

"Conjugation chemistry, advanced polymers and bioconjugation production are critical areas for many of our life science customers,” added Marie Leblanc, Executive Vice President, Life Sciences. “Being able to support projects fully, from initial bioconjugate process development to commercial GMP supply, enables us to provide specialized conjugation solutions for diagnostics and therapeutics—strengthening our position as a trusted partner in the Life Science industry.”