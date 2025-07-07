Biosynth expands Berlin site with a new commercial bioconjugation suite

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
BiosynthJul 7 2025

Biosynth, a leading developer and supplier of critical raw materials and services for life sciences and diagnostics, is pleased to announce the opening of its expanded GMP bioconjugation facility at its existing Berlin site. This strategic expansion significantly enhances Biosynth's specialized manufacturing capabilities in conjugate vaccines and conjugate drugs, activated PEGs, and polymer-based drug delivery excipients as part of its global manufacturing network.

We are thrilled to officially open the new expansion to our bioconjugation facility in Berlin, which represents a significant enhancement to our existing operations. This suite enables the scalable, diverse, high-quality conjugation services that our customers need to advance to the next generation of therapies.”

Thomas Eisele, Chief Operations Officer, Biosynth

Frank Leenders, General Manager for the Berlin site, commented, "The construction of our new facility, including class D and C cleanrooms, represents a natural evolution of our Berlin operation—in many ways we are growing alongside our customers. The additional refurbishment of our existing facility enhances our GMP manufacturing capabilities, reinforcing our commitment to meeting the evolving needs of our customers."

"Conjugation chemistry, advanced polymers and bioconjugation production are critical areas for many of our life science customers,” added Marie Leblanc, Executive Vice President, Life Sciences. “Being able to support projects fully, from initial bioconjugate process development to commercial GMP supply, enables us to provide specialized conjugation solutions for diagnostics and therapeutics—strengthening our position as a trusted partner in the Life Science industry.”

Source:

Biosynth

Posted in: Drug Discovery & Pharmaceuticals | Life Sciences News

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

NANOSPRESSO device brings precision medicine to hospital pharmacies
Intelligent, Scalable, Precise: How n6 Is Transforming NGS Library Prep
How Fluidics is Powering Modern Healthcare and Medical Device Innovation
Evolving spectrophotometry for modern biopharma workflows
How a novel reaction in E. coli helps recycle plastic into paracetamol
Scaling B-cell cloning workflows for antibody development
Experts chart path to bring microbiome science into routine clinical care
NUS researchers develop breakthrough gene delivery technology for immune cells

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Scientists warn of rising threat as poultry disease shows signs of jumping to humans