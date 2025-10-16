How IoT, AI, and mobile technologies are transforming manufacturing and R&D

insights from industry Leonardo Xavier Mobile and IoT Global Manager LabVantage Solutions

In this interview, Leonardo Xavier explores how the convergence of IoT, AI, and mobile technologies drives digital innovation in manufacturing and R&D.

What was the original problem or gap in lab operations that inspired the development of the LabVantage Mobile App IoT platform?

The original question started in my head, almost philosophically: “Where does quality control really begin in the industry the lab serves?”

Once you step back from the daily lab work—the analyses, results, equipment, regulations, standards, audits, and compliance, you realize QC starts far outside the lab. The lab is just the midpoint of a much larger process.

Even labs with LIMS, automation, and advanced systems still rely heavily on paper and spreadsheets to connect with the outside world. Samples often arrive with handwritten labels, offline instrument printouts, or field notes scribbled on paper, even at billion-dollar companies with cutting-edge labs.

That contrast sparked the idea: what if we could take the lab and all its digital systems, instruments, and processes, anywhere? That was the trigger for rethinking how technology could solve this long-standing gap.

How does the LabVantage Mobile App IoT transform traditional fieldwork environments, particularly in industries like oil & gas, pharmaceuticals, or forensics?

I began my career implementing LIMS systems in Mining, Oil & Gas, and Pharmaceutical Quality Control Laboratories, and later expanded into forensics. Across all these industries, I noticed a common theme: everything depended on a wired network that reached only as far as the lab walls.

Samples arrived from geology teams in mining, from wells and pipelines in oil and gas, from raw materials and production in pharma, and directly from crime scenes in forensics. However, despite the automation inside the lab, much of the process still relied on heavy desktop computers that never left the building. Many labs are still like this today.

That’s why Mobile App IoT is a game-changer. It allows labs to start processes digitally from the moment a sample is collected, where quality and traceability really begin. Paper, handwritten notes, and scattered email chains can finally be replaced. Even in places with limited Wi-Fi or cell coverage, offline mode ensures data is captured securely and synced later.

Connectivity goes further with IoT integrations. Instruments that once required cables and converters can now transmit data via Bluetooth or Wi-Fi, eliminating wired infrastructure and reducing manual entry. In Oil & Gas and Mining, samples from offshore rigs, refineries, and remote exploration sites can be logged digitally at the source.

In pharma, stability pickups or cleanroom samples can be managed hands-free with smartphones and voice commands. And, in forensics, crime scene investigators can collect evidence in any environment, urban, rural, or remote, while maintaining a fully digital chain of custody. Photos, videos, GPS data, voice notes, RFID tags, OCR, and even AR glasses can all be integrated, ensuring accuracy, traceability, and security from the very start.

Offline functionality is a major feature of the platform. Can you elaborate on how this works and what makes it reliable even in remote or disconnected settings?

Offline mode is available once a user logs in for the first time, when their license, password, and credentials are validated and authenticated as an authorized mobile user. After that, the session can continue even when Wi-Fi or 4G/5G connectivity is lost. The app automatically detects the connection status and switches seamlessly between online and offline modes.

Offline mode is secured with an encrypted local database containing all downloaded data from LIMS or other connected systems. Users can trigger downloads manually, or they can run them automatically based on configuration settings. Once data is stored on the mobile device, the corresponding data is locked in LIMS to prevent update conflicts, duplicates, or overlapping work between online and offline users.

If a device is turned off or the battery dies unexpectedly, the data remains safely stored. It is only removed once it has fully synchronized back to LIMS, the backup is released, or it is no longer flagged as mobile data. The mobile database is accessible only to users with the right permissions, following the same roles and policies defined in LIMS. Access is possible exclusively through the mobile app; data remains encrypted and hidden, and cannot be accessed directly through Android or iOS tools.

With so many integrations, including OCR, GPS, voice commands, and IoT sensors, how do you ensure user friendliness while maintaining compliance with strict regulatory standards like FDA 21 CFR Part 11 or ISO 17025?

Flexibility was our starting point, but ease of use has always been the goal. We want to give people a different way to access and work with lab data, anywhere, through a fluid, intuitive interface. That’s why we moved from web browsers to dedicated Android and iOS applications. The experience is designed to make access fast and comfortable, even when dealing with complicated workflows that include multiple features, screens, tabs, and pages of information.

Integrations are selected based on real use cases so that users can define their own access, fields, workflows, and synchronization needs according to their industry, sample types, and processes. For example, a forensic user might create ad hoc samples, capture photos and videos, track GPS data, manage the chain of custody, and use voice commands for hands-free operation. Meanwhile, a QC pharma user can scan barcodes, track samples with the camera, enter results, collect offline data via IoT, and move samples between storage locations.

No matter what it's being used for, the mobile app follows LabVantage LIMS workflows, best practices, and industry regulations. Because it’s part of the same platform, it supports the same audit structures, logs, full traceability, electronic signatures, backups, and synchronized LIMS data. This ensures compliance with FDA 21 CFR Part 11, ISO 17025, GMP, and ALCOA+, even when working offline.

Image Credit: LabVantage Solutions

Can you walk us through how a field technician might use the app during a typical data collection workflow—from sample collection to syncing with a LIMS?

Lab managers and planners can configure the LIMS to define precisely which data is available for fieldwork, whether online or offline. This includes sample types, templates, schedules, tests, results, instruments, containers, dynamic sample data, and even sampling points or target locations. Tasks can be assigned to specific users, groups, or teams, ensuring clear ownership of each workflow.

Technicians download the data to their mobile app while online. Once they head out, the app switches to offline mode, letting them work seamlessly in the field. They can navigate sampling points, record GPS coordinates, scan labels, take photos, enter descriptions, fill in required fields, and even capture results from visual checks or Bluetooth IoT devices. Every action, from status updates and timestamps to attachments and logs, is automatically recorded.

Users can also create new samples, print labels, add tests, and save results on the go. When finished, they can sync data immediately via 4G/5G, or back at the lab over Wi-Fi. All updates flow securely into LIMS, complete with full traceability of information, logs, and timestamps.

What role does AI play within the mobile platform, particularly regarding automation, data validation, or smart decision support?

AI Agents and their orchestration are becoming essential in professional applications and industry automation. In labs, where data is constantly growing, human analysis alone isn’t enough; tools are needed to save time, reduce errors, and turn data into real decisions.

LabVantage Mobile + AI enables this by triggering AI Agents directly in the lab or the field. For example, paired with a smart OCR camera, it can capture data from product packaging, complex labels, or instrument displays, process images in the field, and call an AI Agent during synchronization to analyze, classify, and send results directly to LIMS, eliminating manual typing and classification.

When combined with IoT sensors, AI Agents can automate even more. A temperature or humidity sensor in the production pipeline can continuously feed data to an AI Agent, which cross-checks lab results in LIMS. Over time, it can predict issues weeks in advance, trigger alerts in the mobile app, or even send automated commands through PIMS to adjust a valve, that too, without human intervention.

The level of autonomy depends on the rules we set, but the roadmap already includes Edge AI. This means AI Agents will run directly on mobile devices or IoT firmware, even offline, analyzing data in real time. These small yet powerful devices are already part of our lives, from smartphone AI cameras to citywide security systems, proving how impactful AI can be when brought into the lab environment.

The platform has shown measurable benefits like a 70 % reduction in errors and significant operational savings. Could you share a case study or real-world deployment that illustrates these impacts?

One notable case comes from the Oil & Gas industry. Despite years of using LIMS, they struggled with manual transcriptions caused by disconnected instruments. Results were entered by hand, from instrument displays, printed reports from old balances and densimeters, and even copy-paste operations from outdated chromatography systems.

We implemented the Mobile App and two types of IoT devices, using Offline mode in Wi-Fi-restricted lab areas. Technicians could now send commands, capture results directly from balances and densimeters, and complete sample data on the spot. For chromatography, we added an IoT file collector to detect files and route them through a private network to the Mobile App, which then synchronized results back to LIMS.

The outcome was transformative: manual transcriptions were eliminated, error rates dropped to nearly zero, sample throughput improved, and reporting lead times were significantly reduced.

Security and data integrity are crucial for lab operations. How does the app ensure a tamper-proof digital chain of custody, especially when operating in uncontrolled environments?

Using the Mobile App from the very start of the process, combined with Offline mode, creates a truly tamper-proof digital chain of custody. The app eliminates uncontrolled methods, such as paper forms or Excel sheets, replacing them with validated digital fields, GPS tracking, timestamps, photos, videos, and electronic signatures at every stage: collection, packaging, transfer, transport, receipt, and storage. All actions are logged and fully traceable.

If procedures rely only on unstructured smartphone use, gaps can appear. But when users follow the app’s defined workflows, the risk of a broken chain is minimal. Configurable safeguards such as mandatory steps, fingerprint or Face ID checks, and electronic signatures further strengthen security. Physical validation is also possible through IoT devices, RFID tags, and GPS routing, ensuring real-time alerts and updates to LIMS for a complete, auditable custody record.

How adaptable is the platform to the specific needs of different industries, from mining to pharma to environmental monitoring? Are the workflows preconfigured or fully customizable?

Almost all Mobile App data is configured directly on the LIMS side. The user interface and mobile workflows adapt to the configured data, whether it’s sample types, templates, tests, results, fields, tables, instruments, products, or sampling points. These entities can be defined in LIMS as part of the scope of mobile download-upload data.

The Mobile App provides standard workflows, pages, tabs, buttons, lists, and configuration options to manage data flow from each LIMS instance. These UI elements, business rules, and workflows are preconfigured on the LIMS side but can also be tailored and customized for specific project needs. That said, even using only the standard out-of-the-box features and configurable components already solves a wide range of problems and unlocks powerful capabilities.

While industries like Pharma, Mining, and Environmental each have unique needs, they also share many of the same challenges, such as relying on paper for fieldwork, manually re-typing data in the lab, inconsistent sample identification, delays in receiving and monitoring, gaps in sample tracking, weak chain of custody, and limited offline instrument integration. These are not isolated problems: they cut across industries.

With hands-free operation capabilities via AR smart glasses and voice commands, what kind of training or onboarding is typically required for lab teams to adopt the app effectively?

This isn’t just about training or onboarding, it’s about gradual adoption. People adopt new technologies based on their needs, the magnitude of their challenges, and the speed with which they need to be addressed. If a lab still relies on paper, the next step isn’t AR smart glasses, it’s digitizing processes. That’s where LIMS comes in.

From the start, LIMS can be combined with Mobile and IoT, which feel natural in today’s world of tablets, smartphones, wearables, and wireless devices. Once touchscreens are no longer enough or hands-free work is needed, voice commands and AR become the next logical step. These tools are for more than marketing; they solve real problems. Looking ahead, even neural interfaces, where thoughts are used to generate text, are already emerging.

Of course, we offer presentations, training, and workshops. However, we begin by consulting and gaining an understanding of the lab’s real challenges and stage of digital transformation before recommending mobile, IoT, and other technologies. This ensures optimized implementation and faster, more sustainable adoption.

How does the platform support long-term scalability and future readiness, especially with the rapid evolution of IoT and AI technologies in the lab environment?

Our platform architecture is designed to support a clear roadmap for the next four to five years, incorporating both customer needs and broader market trends. Technically, it is built to integrate seamlessly with the top technologies shaping our connected world, including mobile devices, IoT, IIoT, NBIoT, RFID, NFC, GPS tracking, advanced 4G/5G networks, Augmented Reality, and AI Agents, as well as their combinations.

To ensure scalability and long-term reliability, we carefully select Mobile, IoT, and AI frameworks and communication and security layers from the most widely adopted, well-documented, and globally supported platforms. This foundation allows us to respond to the rapid evolution of digital requirements in laboratories, while proposing innovative solutions tailored to each lab’s reality and stage of digital transformation.

Product managers, product owners, and engineers from our team continually combine technical design with feedback from multiple sources, including ongoing projects, professional services teams, business analysts, and our VantageCare support platform. Customer inquiries, challenges, and ideas are directly incorporated into the platform's roadmap, ensuring that features align with real-world use cases.

Additionally, our Customer Training and Education Conferences (CTECs) offer rich opportunities to gain fresh insights through presentations, workshops, and breakout discussions. These inputs are multiplied by the knowledge we gather from sales and technical sales support teams; directly connected to new sales processes, competitive insights, marketing events, tradeshows, and webinars.

Together, this ecosystem of feedback, research, and innovation ensures that our development strategy stays sharp, aligned with technology evolution, and focused on solving the real problems of today’s customers while anticipating tomorrow's needs.

In your view, what does the success of this mobile IoT platform say about the future of laboratory work, and what should organizations be doing today to prepare for that future?

To answer this question, I would like to return to the first: where does lab quality truly begin? Where does Quality or even R&D really start? Will the daily tasks of laboratories, along with the complexity of analyses, equipment, regulations, standards, audits, and compliance, continue to grow? Absolutely. Will we solve problems in the same way we have always? I believe we’re already seeing that the answer is no.

People, companies, and customers in every industry now recognize that the process begins far outside the laboratory, sometimes as far back as the homes or companies consuming those products. Yet, whether we’re talking about mineral extraction, fossil fuel exploration, clean energy, pharmaceuticals, or crime scene analysis, the laboratory remains at the center of it all. When families use food, beverages, soaps, or shampoos, or when manufacturers purchase chemicals from a global supplier, lab quality and R&D are integral to the process long before the product reaches them.

This is why mobile and IoT solutions are crucial for laboratories today. Lab processes are increasingly distributed and often lack full connectivity. Data must be collected securely, wirelessly, and with mobility in mind. Whether a lab is focused on QC or R&D, large or small, connected or offline, with advanced instruments or without, all labs need digital processes that start early, often well before samples arrive at the bench. They need mobility, wireless integration, and less manual effort.

Modern laboratory work cannot be confined to desktops and cables. Processes like sample submission, result entry, GPS or RFID tracking, IoT-enabled measurements, Bluetooth or 5G instrument connections, or even AI-powered task automation happen beyond the bench. Digital tools extend the reach of the lab.

When it comes to being “prepared for the future,” it’s essential to recognize that these technologies are not futuristic. They’ve been with us for years. Mobile devices and IoT date back to the 1980s and 1990s, Apple’s iPhone popularized the touchscreen in 2007, 18 years ago, and Industry 4.0 has been reshaping connected devices and sensors for at least 15 years. If companies are beginning to worry now, they’re already behind.

The challenge isn’t just technical. The real difficulties ahead are threefold:

Find the “Why.” Too many digital transformation projects fail because they chase technologies without solving real problems. Success requires a genuine need that creates measurable value and ROI. Break old mindsets. Many labs still rely on paper, manual validation, desktop PCs, and cables. To challenge these habits, transformation must be driven top-down, with executive support. Engage people. Change must be embraced by teams, not imposed on them. Strong change management, backed by leadership, ensures adoption and lasting results.

Digital transformation in the lab is not about chasing buzzwords, it’s solving real problems, creating real value, and making quality control and R&D stronger from the very beginning.

About Leonardo Xavier

Leonardo Xavier brings over 18 years of experience driving digital transformation through software development, automation, and innovation, with a strong focus on Mobile and IoT technologies. With a background in electrical engineering, control, and automation, complemented by an IT MBA, Leonardo has successfully led projects in IoT, mobile solutions, AI, analytics, and augmented reality across various sectors, including digital transformation initiatives for quality control and R&D environments.

His passion lies in using IoT and mobile technologies to solve real-world challenges, optimizing processes, and enhancing business efficiency. With deep expertise in strategic planning, customer success, and high-performance team building, he plays a pivotal role in shaping the future of connected solutions and smart industries.

