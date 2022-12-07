LabVantage Solutions Launches Version 8.8 of its Flagship LIMS Platform

LabVantage Solutions, Inc., the leading provider of laboratory informatics solutions and services, including purpose-built LIMS solutions that allow labs to go live faster and at a lower total cost, today announced the launch of version 8.8 of its industry-leading LabVantage LIMS platform.

Image Credit: metamorworks/Shutterstock.com

LabVantage 8.8 includes multiple enhancements throughout every element of the platform. Together, they improve the accuracy, speed, usability, and security of LabVantage’s LIMS components, including its integrated electronic laboratory notebook (ELN), laboratory execution system (LES), scientific data management system (SDMS), and advanced analytics.



“LabVantage 8.8 exemplifies our dual commitment to both major upgrades to our flagship LIMS platform and to continuous improvements, with the goal of providing our customers with an ever easier, safer, smarter, more flexible and more reliable system that enables the digital transformation of their laboratory,” said Mikael Hagstroem, Chief Executive Officer at LabVantage Solutions.

Over the past several years, we have added major components to our LIMS platform, including options such as SDMS, artificial intelligence (AI)-based analytics, and validated enterprise SaaS. Complementing these is our continuing attention to strengthening every aspect of the user experience, as is evident in version 8.8. For example, our new intelligent laboratory approvals substantially improve the speed and efficiency of data reviews, helping our large and diverse customer base advance towards the smart lab of the future. Mikael Hagstroem, CEO, LabVantage Solutions



LabVantage 8.8 is available to support the more than 1500 global customer sites in the life sciences, pharmaceutical, medical device, biobank, food and beverage, consumer packaged goods, oil & gas, genetics/diagnostics, forensic, and healthcare industries that rely on the LabVantage platform.



Notable among the many improvements and enhanced capabilities in LabVantage 8.8 are the following:

Intelligent Approvals – This new capability uses rules-based AI to streamline and speed data reviews. Reviewing large volumes of data in the LIMS is time-consuming and cumbersome. Version 8.8 enables manual approvals by exception only, allowing automatic approvals when there are no exceptions. This new feature allows users to increase the speed and efficiency of their operations against the backdrop of an ever-increasing data load.

– This new capability uses rules-based AI to streamline and speed data reviews. Reviewing large volumes of data in the LIMS is time-consuming and cumbersome. Version 8.8 enables manual approvals by exception only, allowing automatic approvals when there are no exceptions. This new feature allows users to increase the speed and efficiency of their operations against the backdrop of an ever-increasing data load. Automatic Redo Calculations – Users may forget to manually re-calculate values, which affects not only final, but intermediate calculations, and can have a multi-level downstream effect on accuracy. The enhanced feature automatically triggers re-calculation when a reference is modified, allowing users to focus on the task at hand, while improving accuracy and data quality.

– Users may forget to manually re-calculate values, which affects not only final, but intermediate calculations, and can have a multi-level downstream effect on accuracy. The enhanced feature automatically triggers re-calculation when a reference is modified, allowing users to focus on the task at hand, while improving accuracy and data quality. Enhanced Cybersecurity – LabVantage 8.8 provides enhanced security against OWASP Top 10 threats, and includes 3rd party certification of testing. A widely accepted standard for web application developers, OWASP Top 10 represents a broad consensus about critical cybersecurity risks. These additional safeguards incorporated in LabVantage 8.8 represent further improvements to security, providing greater peace of mind to users.

– LabVantage 8.8 provides enhanced security against OWASP Top 10 threats, and includes 3rd party certification of testing. A widely accepted standard for web application developers, OWASP Top 10 represents a broad consensus about critical cybersecurity risks. These additional safeguards incorporated in LabVantage 8.8 represent further improvements to security, providing greater peace of mind to users. Accessibility – As part of ongoing efforts to better serve all of its customers, LabVantage 8.8 contains features for improved compliance with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG) international standard, Section 508, intended to facilitate access to the platform for users who have visual or other accessibility problems. The improved version of LabVantage Portal now has a certification of WCAG compliance, documenting a number of new features that provide increased accessibility.

LabVantage is known for its exceptional customer service and the LabVantage Professional Services team is ready to help users maximize the value of the version 8.8 enhancements.



