LabVantage Solutions Adds Mixed Reality Technology to Its Advanced LIMS Platform

LabVantage Solutions, Inc., the leading provider of laboratory informatics solutions and services, including purpose-built LIMS solutions that allow labs to go live faster and at a lower total cost, announced it has signed a global cooperation agreement with Holo4Labs (H4L).

The deal integrates H4L’s mixed reality software solution with LabVantage LIMS to allow laboratories to digitize their lab processes via mixed reality, freeing lab technicians from paper notes and laptops to manage workflows more efficiently and reduce errors. The agreement also includes ongoing development and integration of the two companies’ offerings and marks LabVantage’s commitment to commercial applications of the metaverse.

The integrated solution will leverage virtual reality Microsoft HoloLens 2 goggles that allow laboratory technicians to see hologram overlays that guide them through their experiments and analysis – from identifying and managing reagents and finding the correct location of samples to identifying instruments that require calibration before running an experiment and/or analysis.

This ensures each step is conducted efficiently and within specification. The resulting mixed reality laboratory environment allows hands-free execution of procedures for higher productivity and compliance.

Today’s announcement is an important step in our drive toward the digital laboratory of the future. Our relationship with Holo4Labs, and their support of laboratories, fits perfectly with our approach to the paperless digital laboratory and fully embracing
 Lab 4.0 technologies.

Mikael Hagstroem, CEO at LabVantage Solutions.

By joining forces in development, sales, and integration of common solutions, we create a unique offering that allows our customers to use advanced LIMS solutions supported by mixed
 reality technology."

Holo4Labs is part of the TenderHut Capital Group, operating in the broadly defined IT sector. TenderHut is developing companies and technologies based on three pillars of activity: IT outsourcing (Software Design and Development), implementation of laboratory
 systems (Lab Systems), and Venture Building.

A strategic partnership with LabVantage is the perfect combination to strengthen the innovative technologies developed at the TenderHut Group.  Both companies leverage each other's strengths.

Robert Strzelecki, CEO at TenderHut Capital Group.

A recognized leader in enterprise laboratory software solutions, LabVantage Solutions dedicates itself to improving customer outcomes by transforming data into knowledge. The LabVantage informatics platform is highly configurable, integrated across a common architecture, and 100% browser-based to support hundreds of concurrent users. Deployed on-premise, via the cloud, or SaaS, it seamlessly interfaces with instruments and other enterprise systems – enabling true digital transformation.

The platform consists of the most modern laboratory information management system (LIMS) available, integrated electronic laboratory notebook (ELN), laboratory execution system (LES), scientific data management system (SDMS), and advanced analytics; and, for healthcare settings,  a laboratory information system (LIS). We support more than 1500 global customer sites in the life sciences, pharmaceutical, medical device, biobank, food & beverage, consumer packaged goods, oil & gas, genetics/diagnostics, and healthcare industries.

Headquartered in Somerset, NJ, with global offices, LabVantage has offered its comprehensive portfolio of products and services to enable customers to innovate faster in the R&D cycle, improve manufactured product quality, achieve accurate record-keeping, and comply with regulatory requirements for four decades.

For more information, visit labvantage.com.

