LabVantage Adds Fully Integrated Scientific Data Management System (SDMS) to its Industry-Leading LIMS Platform

LabVantage Solutions, Inc., the leading provider of laboratory informatics solutions and services including purpose-built LIMS solutions that allow labs to go live faster and at a lower total cost, today announced that the newly-released 8.5 edition of its industry-leading LabVantage platform offers a fully integrated Scientific Data Management System (SDMS). LabVantage SDMS ensures security and control against data loss or modification. The optional SDMS seamlessly interfaces with all elements of the LabVantage platform, including LIMS (laboratory information management system), ELN (electronic laboratory notebook), and LES (laboratory execution system).

LabVantage 8.5 also includes a new and comprehensive Configuration Management and Transfer (CMT) feature for greater LIMS administration productivity and better control, along with a number of enhancements that make the LabVantage ELN easier to use.

During these challenging times, we are especially proud to release LabVantage 8.5, which represents a major advance reflecting our commitment to making the advantages of digital transformation fully accessible to our customers. LabVantage 8.5’s fully integrated SDMS is specifically designed for the LabVantage platform and provides major benefits to laboratory managers, with the aim of making their operations more efficient, productive, and secure. Our user-friendly, all-in-one SDMS offers seamless, continuous data integrity. Importantly, it allows managers to secure all of their data, not just the final results.” John Heiser, CEO, LabVantage

Mr. Heiser continued, “LabVantage 8.5 also provides a substantial advance in simplifying LIMS administration by adding change control capabilities supporting distributed administrative teams, a timely improvement when work arrangements are especially fluid. We have also simplified moving system configuration and master data between LIMS environments. Additional improvements to LabVantage 8.5 include several customer-requested features to make our ELN even more powerful and easy to use.”

The integrated SDMS automatically collects and protects all instrument and other relevant laboratory data as it is generated, which provides a rich informatics and analytical resource that enables better lab management, improved quality, and enhanced security. Full integration means that all relevant lab-generated data is collected automatically and rapidly made available to laboratory staff. Importantly, integration ensures data integrity and security by eliminating the need to transfer data between system components or to leave it with the instrument system, typically a weak link in the process. The LabVantage SDMS:

Immediately captures externally generated data from complex instruments, real-time data sources, incoming emails, and other file sources

Reduces bottlenecks by deploying distributed file collectors

Utilizes robust storage options, including a centralized LIMS controlled file system, database, or AWS cloud storage

Quickly finds and links back to files for rapid access and restoration for further use

Enables creation of powerful graphical Talend-based parsers to extract and process meaningful data

LabVantage 8.5 also includes a powerful new Configuration Management and Transfer feature that makes it much easier to manage configuration changes to the LIMS and master data. Full auditing and approval of changes are more easily managed and can be swiftly promoted between LIMS environments. The LabVantage 8.5 CMT:

Simplifies configuration changes by making it easy to set the scope of change and manage change requests through to approval, and provides a dynamic and visualized change log with roll back capability

Facilitates managing changes across teams and eliminates conflicting updates with check-out/ check-in and remote development capabilities

Moves configuration changes between LIMS environments with a new, powerful, and simplified export/import process

LabVantage 8.5 includes many additional advancements to the ELN, LES, biobanking, and other elements of the system that enhance overall ease of use and productivity. Visit this link for more information on the new features and benefits of LabVantage 8.5.

For more information on LabVantage 8.5, the most flexible and configurable platform on the market, integrating LIMS, ELN, LES and now SDMS, and offering a wide choice of platform hosting options, visit labvantage.com/our-platform/.