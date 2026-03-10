LabVantage Solutions introduces LabVantage CORTEX, advancing its LIMS platform for AI-driven laboratory operations

Editorial Checklist Reviewed

LabVantage Solutions, Inc., a global provider of laboratory informatics solutions and services, today announced the launch of LabVantage CORTEX, a next-generation artificial intelligence (AI), analytics, and automation platform. The launch represents a strategic evolution of the company’s laboratory informatics portfolio, integrating advanced AI and smarter automation into the core LabVantage LIMS experience to help laboratories operate with greater accuracy, efficiency, and confidence.

LabVantage CORTEX is built to support the growing demand for intelligent, automated laboratory environments across industries, including pharma and biotech, food and beverage, oil and gas, forensics, and more. LabVantage CORTEX provides a customer-centric AI analytics and automation ecosystem that helps laboratories improve efficiency, reduce errors, and deepen data insights to accelerate R&D. This shift is timely, as a recent survey found that more than 75 % of labs plan to implement AI and machine learning technologies within the next two years. LabVantage CORTEX complements and expands the capabilities of LabVantage LIMS, enabling more adaptive, self-optimizing lab environments.

LabVantage CORTEX is more than just an upgrade; it is a fundamental reimagining of how laboratories interact with their data and processes, LabVantage CORTEX positions our customers at the forefront of laboratory innovation, enabling autonomous workflows, predictive quality control, and seamless regulatory compliance.”

Gary Stimson, Principal Architect and Head of AI Technologies, LabVantage Solutions

A platform built for modern laboratory automation

At the core of LabVantage CORTEX is a marriage between AI-driven innovation and the stable LIMS environment. LabVantage CORTEX is a multi-tenant, cloud-native platform where autonomous AI agents can orchestrate complex laboratory tasks inside the core LIMS. This approach allows laboratories to adopt rapid AI advancements without the downtime or risk of a full system upgrade. 

Related Stories

By utilizing this cloud-native foundation, LabVantage provides a seamless, low risk migration path for existing customers. Designed as a cloud-native, Software-as-a-Service (SaaS)-based platform, LabVantage CORTEX integrates seamlessly with Internet of Things (IoT) devices and digital twin technologies to support real-time environmental monitoring, predictive maintenance, and proactive laboratory management. Together, these capabilities allow laboratories to remain agile, scalable, and prepared for future demands.

Mikael Hagstroem, chief executive officer of LabVantage Solutions, described LabVantage CORTEX as a proof point for the company's vision for an autonomous lab ecosystem where agentic AI enables scientists to focus on discovery, not routine tasks. He further stated, “LabVantage is committed to steadily improving LabVantage CORTEX with semantic capabilities, more agentic AI features, and seamless integration with new technologies. Our aim is to help customers speed up discovery and reach the market faster while supporting scientific advancement and operational efficiency.”

Intelligent capabilities delivering measurable impact

LabVantage CORTEX introduces a range of AI-enabled features designed to address persistent operational challenges, including:

  • Worksheet assistance to help with data entry and analysis;
  • Sample management assistance to simplify repetitive processes and optimize resources;
  • Stability study assistance to monitor product trends and create protocols;
  • Process simplification to help free up time for laboratory personnel; and
  • Automated compliance monitoring aligned with FDA, EMA, and ISO standards.

These capabilities are intended to reduce manual effort, minimize errors, streamline workflows, and provide actionable insights across the laboratory lifecycle.

To explore how LabVantage CORTEX can optimize your laboratory operations, please visit www.labvantage.com, or meet LabVantage leaders at Pittcon 2026 (March 7-11) in San Antonio, TX (Henry B. González Convention Center, Booth #2837).

Source:

LabVantage Solutions, Inc.

Posted in: Device / Technology News

Comments (0)

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    LabVantage Solutions. (2026, March 10). LabVantage Solutions introduces LabVantage CORTEX, advancing its LIMS platform for AI-driven laboratory operations. News-Medical. Retrieved on March 10, 2026 from https://www.news-medical.net/news/20260310/LabVantage-Solutions-introduces-LabVantage-CORTEX-advancing-its-LIMS-platform-for-AI-driven-laboratory-operations.aspx.

  • MLA

    LabVantage Solutions. "LabVantage Solutions introduces LabVantage CORTEX, advancing its LIMS platform for AI-driven laboratory operations". News-Medical. 10 March 2026. <https://www.news-medical.net/news/20260310/LabVantage-Solutions-introduces-LabVantage-CORTEX-advancing-its-LIMS-platform-for-AI-driven-laboratory-operations.aspx>.

  • Chicago

    LabVantage Solutions. "LabVantage Solutions introduces LabVantage CORTEX, advancing its LIMS platform for AI-driven laboratory operations". News-Medical. https://www.news-medical.net/news/20260310/LabVantage-Solutions-introduces-LabVantage-CORTEX-advancing-its-LIMS-platform-for-AI-driven-laboratory-operations.aspx. (accessed March 10, 2026).

  • Harvard

    LabVantage Solutions. 2026. LabVantage Solutions introduces LabVantage CORTEX, advancing its LIMS platform for AI-driven laboratory operations. News-Medical, viewed 10 March 2026, https://www.news-medical.net/news/20260310/LabVantage-Solutions-introduces-LabVantage-CORTEX-advancing-its-LIMS-platform-for-AI-driven-laboratory-operations.aspx.

Suggested Reading

LabVantage Solutions Introduces Digital Native Ecosystem for R&D Success
LabVantage named Global LIMS Company of the year by Frost & Sullivan
How IoT, AI, and mobile technologies are transforming manufacturing and R&D
LabVantage COVID-19 LIMS solution implemented for onsite workplace health and safety
New LabVantage Forensic Navigator™ Seamlessly Manages Vast Data Flows Over the Entire Forensic Life Cycle
LabVantage celebrates customer success with record number of software deployments in FY 2024
LabVantage’s Professional Services Organization Grows by More than 80% in Three Years and Expands Globally
Labvantage Solutions introduces secure web portal with version 8.7 of its Labvantage LIMS platform

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Trending Stories

More Content from LabVantage Solutions

See all content from LabVantage Solutions

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
LabVantage Solutions Adds Mixed Reality Technology to Its Advanced LIMS Platform