BD celebrates 55 years of manufacturing excellence and impact in Sumter, S.C. - Oct 3, 2025

BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company), a leading global medical technology company, today will commemorate 55 years of manufacturing excellence at its Sumter, South Carolina facility, which throughout its history has been a core site within the Company's extensive U.S. manufacturing footprint.

BD Historical Sumter Image. Image Credit: BD

Since opening its doors and producing its first glass syringe barrel in 1970 with 25 employees, the Sumter facility has grown into one of BD's largest and most strategically important manufacturing sites, supporting health care providers and patients around the world. Today, the facility spans more than 600,000 square feet and employs approximately 900 associates, producing billions of products each year, including the BD Vacutainer® blood collection products, that are critical to the backbone of health care in areas including diagnostics, treatment and medical research.

This anniversary is especially meaningful because BD Sumter plays a vital role in producing BD Vacutainer® blood collection products—trusted to care for 84 patients around the world every second. For more than five decades, our team in Sumter has taken immense pride in delivering high-quality products that support patient care globally. This milestone anniversary is a reflection of the strength of BD's long-standing and continued commitment to investing in our U.S. manufacturing capabilities, as well as quality, innovation, and operational excellence." Bridget Bagnato, Worldwide President of Specimen Management, BD

Manufacturing investments in Sumter

Since FY21, BD has invested more than $90 million in Sumter to grow operations and reinforce its commitment to advancing global health care, and tripled its year-over-year investment in the Sumter site from FY24 to FY25, with plans to invest approximately another $30 million in FY26. This funding will support infrastructure modernization, the addition of new manufacturing lines to expand capacity, and enhanced associate training and development—all part of BD's previously announced five-year investment strategy.

Looking ahead, the company remains focused on identifying opportunities to invest in high-speed, next-generation technologies that will further strengthen the site's capabilities.

55th anniversary celebration

The 55th anniversary celebration ceremony honors the achievements of the site with BD leaders, local officials and members of the community. BD will recognize its longest-tenured associates, including two employees with more than 50 years of service and more than 100 who have served for more than 25 years.

BD will also announce a $10,000 donation to the Tuomey Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Prisma Health Tuomey Hospital, reinforcing BD's commitment to advancing health and supporting the well-being of the Sumter community. BD also contributes more than $100,000 annually to local Sumter organizations such as the Sumter Education Foundation and local chapters of United Way and American Heart Association.

"BD's more than five decades of growth, innovation and ongoing success is a testament to its leadership and the strength of South Carolina's business environment," Secretary of Commerce Harry M. Lightsey III said. "We are grateful for BD's continued investment in Sumter County and South Carolina and look forward to watching its legacy grow."

Later this month, BD will also celebrate the 65th anniversary of its Broken Bow, Nebraska facility, which also plays an important role in BD's manufacturing network and community. BD operates more than 30 U.S. manufacturing and distribution facilities across 17 states and Puerto Rico, employing over 10,000 people. These sites form a critical backbone of the U.S. medical device supply chain, helping ensure consistent access to high-quality medical devices nation- and worldwide.

About BD Vacutainer® products

BD Vacutainer® products are used to care for millions of patients around the world today for high-quality specimen collection, patient comfort and health care provider safety. They are also helping to advance care for tomorrow, with BD Vacutainer® tubes used in more than 16,000 published clinical studies since 2018 alone.