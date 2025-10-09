BD and Opentrons collaborate to accelerate single-cell multiomics discoveries with robotic automation

BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company), a leading global medical technology company, and Opentrons Labworks, Inc., recognized worldwide for accessible lab automation with more than 10,000 robotic systems deployed, today announced a multi-year collaboration. Together, BD and Opentrons will integrate robotic liquid-handling capabilities into BD single-cell multiomics instruments, automating critical experimental steps to accelerate and scale disease research and drug development.

By revealing the multiple layers of biological information within cells, the field of single-cell multiomics is quickly transforming research in oncology, immunology, and beyond - and automation can further accelerate adoption in translational and biopharma settings,

By integrating robotics with our instruments - including the BD Rhapsody® HT Xpress System, which enables million-cell studies - we are helping scientists access potentially life-changing insights with greater speed, scale, and reproducibility."

Ranga Partha, PhD, VP/GM of Global Marketing and Strategic Growth Areas, BD Biosciences

The companies intend to integrate the BD Rhapsody System with the Opentrons Flex® platform, as well as develop verified protocols, allowing scientists to perform hands-free workflows with their single-cell multiomics experiments. A cornerstone of the collaboration is the development of an automation-compatible module for the BD Rhapsody System, that will enable the particularly critical steps of next-generation sequencing library preparation and cell capture to be automated.

Early access opportunities for interested labs will be available soon. To learn more about the collaboration and the early access program, visit Opentrons (Booth 635) and BD (Booth 447) at the upcoming American Society of Human Genetics (ASHG) Annual Meeting in Boston, MA, from October 14-18, 2025.

