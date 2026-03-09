Abselion establishes US subsidiary in Cambridge, MA

Abselion, a pioneering life sciences technology company focused on simplifying biomolecule quantification, today announced that it has established a US subsidiary at The Engine in Cambridge, MA. The new location strengthens its presence in the North American life sciences ecosystem, providing a formal base to support more direct engagement with academic, biotech, and pharma research teams working across biologics characterization and development workflows.

The US site will provide Abselion with an organizational framework to complement its established collaborations and support its next stage of development as interest in its Amperia™ protein quantification system extends beyond the UK and Europe. The Engine, built by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), is a Tough Tech incubator and accelerator and a strategic US hub for life sciences, biotech, and other transformational technologies. It provides specialized infrastructure, deep technical collaboration, and long-term company building support. Aligning Abselion's organizational structure with the geographic distribution of its customer base will allow the company to plan and coordinate its North American activities more effectively. This will help to support system introduction, ongoing use, and collaboration in the region, while the company continues to build on its scientific and operational foundations in the UK. Expanding the company's global footprint will also help ensure the appropriate structures are in place to support future international growth.