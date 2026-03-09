Eppendorf introduces SpinPro® centrifuge series to streamline life science research

Eppendorf, a leading international life science company that develops, manufactures, and distributes instruments, consumables, and services for use in laboratories around the world, today announced the commercial launch of the SpinPro® 6 R centrifuge, the first in the Company's new range of SpinPro floor-standing and benchtop centrifuges. With an advanced user-interface and ergonomic operation, the SpinPro 6 R provides a flexible, and scalable solution for sample separation.

Building on Eppendorf's established range of benchtop centrifuges, the refrigerated SpinPro 6 R benchtop centrifuge offers additional smart features to streamline workflows including new rotors with universal adapters. These rotors can be interchanged within various models of the upcoming SpinPro line, reducing inventory and minimizing costs. With a wide range of compatible vessels, the rotors can support applications such as cell culture harvesting, processing of biological samples and isolation of proteins across pharma, biotech, food, and agriculture sectors. Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) chipped rotors enable instant recognition, increasing safety for both samples and users. All new fixed-angle rotors are equipped with Eppendorf QuickLock® Pro lids for fast and easy one-handed operation.

Designed with ergonomics in mind, the SpinPro 6 R is simple to use and easily integrated into existing workflows. Its intuitive software and adaptive 7-inch touch-based display ensure straight-forward set up, while the one-touch operation electric lid drive allows for ergonomic interaction with the device. The SpinPro 6 R is ACT 2.0 labelled, using CO 2 -based cooling technology without F-gases and full transparency on consumption, production, and sourcing, to contribute to laboratory environmental targets.

The new SpinPro 6 R centrifuge is designed to make tedious centrifugation tasks effortless. With the new sustainable cooling technology, Eppendorf QuickLock® Pro lids, and advanced compliance options such as documentation and integration with LIMS systems, the SpinPro range is designed to simplify centrifugation in any laboratory setting, reducing risk and error, and accelerating life science research." Sugish Pillai, EMEA Commercial Product Manager, Eppendorf SE

Assoc. Prof. Dr. Johannes Grillari, Ludwig Boltzmann Institute for Traumatology, Vienna, Austria, commented: "Our lab is looking to purify extracellular vesicles (EVs) from large volumes of cell culture supernatants and have used the SpinPro 6 R to achieve single step centrifugations for 1 L conditioned media. In particular, scaling up using the fixed angle Rotor FA-6x250 ID and swing bucket Rotor S-2xUniversal ID has made our EV isolation protocol less time consuming."

To see the SpinPro 6 R centrifuge in action at its virtual live launch (on demand), go to Effortless Every Time | SpinPro® 6 R Live