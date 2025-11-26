HORIBA UK launches new philanthropic initiative to advance scientific research and broaden STEM participation

HORIBA UK proudly announces the launch of the HORIBA Foundation UK, its new philanthropic arm dedicated to advancing scientific research and broadening participation in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) higher education across the United Kingdom.

The HORIBA Foundation UK will achieve its mission by working with universities and their established mechanisms through a range of initiatives, including grants, scholarships, bursaries, and advocacy effort. It seeks to support high-impact science and encourage scientists from all possible backgrounds by promoting equitable access to resources and opportunities. By investing in diversity across the board, the Foundation aims to enhance the quality of scientific inquiry, foster a more inclusive scientific community, and drive innovations that benefit society as a whole.

The Foundation is built on two interconnected pillars. The first seeks to remove barriers for students from under-represented or deprived backgrounds and make STEM education more accessible. The second supports scientific research that tackles the challenges of our time, in line with HORIBA’s global mission to utilise science and technology to build a sustainable future for the next generations.

In alignment with its mission, the HORIBA Foundation UK is already funding multiple undergraduate and postgraduate scholarships at leading UK universities, including Aston University, Keele University, Northumbria University and the University of Strathclyde. Additionally, it is a funding and technology partner of research at UCL and University of Nottingham. The foundation aims to further expand its philanthropic reach and boost high-impact research by partnering with more institutions across the country in the coming years.

Dr Simon FitzGerald, Head of Science and Technology at HORIBA UK and Director of the HORIBA Foundation UK, emphasises the importance of diversity in science:

“Science, technology, and engineering have the power to answer some of the most pressing questions of our time. But to truly make progress, we need to make sure we’re asking the right questions - and that means including voices from all backgrounds. Right now, there’s shocking under-representation in the UK’s STEM education system and industrial workforce, whether considering women, ethnic minorities, or socio-economic backgrounds. To unlock the full potential of science and innovation, we must actively support and empower diverse perspectives. A more diverse community brings a broader range of viewpoints, which means better questions are asked, leading to more effective and impactful solutions. Our foundation is committed to empowering new voices and unlocking fresh thinking that will bring new insights to the challenges of today and tomorrow.”

The HORIBA Foundation UK reflects HORIBA’s long-standing commitment to innovation, education, and social responsibility. By investing in both research and education, the foundation aims to create a more inclusive and impactful scientific community.

