Study explores perspectives of healthcare practitioners on environmental sustainability in healthcare

Nazarbayev UniversityFeb 16 2026

Healthcare systems worldwide are increasingly recognizing the importance of environmental sustainability, yet little is known about how healthcare professionals perceive and implement sustainable practices in Kazakhstan. A new qualitative study explores the perspectives of Kazakhstani healthcare practitioners on environmental sustainability in healthcare and highlights key opportunities and challenges for building greener health systems.

Background

Environmental sustainability has become a critical priority for healthcare organizations aiming to reduce their ecological footprint while maintaining high standards of patient care. Understanding the views of frontline healthcare professionals is essential for designing effective and realistic sustainability policies.

Aim of the study

The study aimed to explore the perspectives of healthcare professionals in Kazakhstan regarding environmental sustainability in healthcare settings.

Methods

Researchers employed an exploratory qualitative design. Four focus group discussions were conducted between June and August 2023 in three cities of Kazakhstan. Participants included nurses, physicians, midwives, and physical therapists. Each group consisted of 6-11 participants and sessions lasted 60-90 minutes. Data were analyzed using thematic analysis.

Key findings

The analysis identified 137 initial codes, which were grouped into 22 sub-themes and five overarching themes:

  • Environmental sustainability practices in healthcare

  • Purposes of environmental sustainability in healthcare

  • Impact of sustainability practices on patients

  • Challenges in implementing sustainability initiatives

  • Role of healthcare leadership in promoting sustainability

Participants emphasized that sustainable practices can improve patient outcomes and organizational efficiency but noted barriers such as limited resources, lack of awareness, and insufficient institutional support. Strong leadership emerged as a critical factor in successfully implementing green policies.

Conclusions

The findings provide important insights into how healthcare professionals perceive sustainability efforts and underline the need for strategic leadership and organizational commitment. Strengthening awareness, resources, and policy support will be essential for advancing environmentally responsible healthcare in Kazakhstan.

Implications

The study offers valuable evidence for policymakers and healthcare leaders seeking to develop sustainable healthcare systems. Integrating environmental sustainability into routine practice can support both environmental protection and improved patient care.

Patient and public involvement

There was no patient or public contribution to this study.

Reporting standards

The study followed EQUATOR guidelines, specifically the Consolidated Criteria for Reporting Qualitative Research (COREQ).

Source:

Nazarbayev University

Journal reference:

Cruz, J. P., et al. (2024). Perspectives of healthcare practitioners on environmental sustainability in healthcare: A qualitative study. Journal of Advanced Nursing. DOI: 10.1111/jan.16327. https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1111/jan.16327

