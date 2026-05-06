Two Keck Medicine of USC hospitals earn top safety grades for the second time

Keck Hospital of USC and USC Verdugo Hills Hospital (USC-VHH) each earned a Spring 2026 "A" Hospital Safety Grade from The Leapfrog Group, an independent national nonprofit focused on patient safety. The hospitals are part of Keck Medicine of USC, the University of Southern California's health system.

This is the second time the health system has received two 'A's simultaneously, which is a huge accomplishment. The Leapfrog Group grades hospitals on a set of very rigorous standards and this grade puts our hospitals among the safest in the country." Rod Hanners, CEO of Keck Medicine

Both hospitals earned Fall 2025 "A" Hospital Grades from The Leapfrog Group.

Keck Hospital is a 343-bed acute care hospital providing specialized care. USC-VHH, a 158-bed community hospital, serves patients in the cities of Glendale and La Cañada Flintridge, as well as the surrounding Foothill communities of Southern California.

This is the 12th "A" Grade for Keck Hospital since 2019.

"Such an achievement is a reflection of our commitment to pursuing the highest possible standards of care and is a testament to our staff's tireless dedication to exemplify excellence," said Marty Sargeant, MBA, CEO of Keck Medical Center of USC.

This is the third "A" Grade USC-VHH has received in recent years.

"We are proud that our hard work maximizing safety standards has resulted in yet another top grade," said Armand Dorian, MD, MMM, CEO of USC-VHH. "This distinction recognizes the commitment shared by every care provider at the hospital to put patient safety first."

The Leapfrog Group assigns an "A" through "F" grade to general hospitals across the country based on measures representing a hospital's overall performance in keeping patients safe from preventable harm.

The Leapfrog hospital grading system is peer-reviewed, fully transparent and free to the public. Grades are updated twice annually, in the fall and spring.

To see Keck Hospital and USC-VHH's full Leapfrog grade details and access hospital safety tips for patients, please visit HospitalSafetyGrade.org.

In addition to earning Spring 2026 "A" Grades from The Leapfrog Group, Keck Medicine has received many national quality honors in recent years, including Keck Hospital being named a 2025 top performer by Vizient, Inc., which places the hospital among the top 12 hospitals in the country for excellence in delivering high-quality care.