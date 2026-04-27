Study reveals quicker emergency department admissions during NHS strikes

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Lancaster UniversityApr 27 2026

 

More patients than usual are admitted to hospital Emergency Departments during doctors’ strikes say researchers, who examined changes to patient flows at an NHS Trust in the north-west of England.

There have been several NHS strikes since December 2022, resulting in the prioritisation of emergency care and claims that this results in Emergency Departments running “better than usual”.

To find out whether this was the case, researchers analysed a total of 44,229 admissions at two Emergency Departments – ED1 and ED2 – at Lancashire Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust. ED1 is a 24-hour, full-service department with a major trauma service while ED2 is an adults-only minor injuries unit with limited opening hours.

The study, led by Professor Jo Knight from Lancaster Medical School, with Lancashire Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust and the University of Sheffield, examined the time between patient arrival at both ED1 and ED2 and their subsequent admission between January 2022 and April 2024.

During this period, there were 61 separate strike days including 40 by junior doctors, 11 by nursing staff, ten by consultants and seven by ambulance staff. Junior doctor and consultant strikes also coincided on four days.

The data analysis revealed differences in the rate of patient admissions into hospital even though the number of attendances, the proportions of patients admitted and the time to see a clinician did not differ between strike and non-strike days.

Researchers found that:

Related Stories

· Patients were admitted into ED1 more quickly on both the junior doctor and consultant strike days compared with non-strike days

· Patients were admitted into ED2 more quickly only when consultants were striking

NHS strikes have resulted in the cancellation of around one million elective appointments between 2022 and 2024, and researchers say these findings suggest that the improved patient flow observed on strike days could be driven by the additional inpatient capacity created through the postponement of elective care.

This study found improved flow through the ED during certain strike days, which we infer is largely due to improved inpatient capacity. This suggests that during non-strike periods, patient flow through NHS EDs can be improved by expanding capacity and efficiently discharging medically fit patients.”

Professor Jo Knight, Lancaster Medical School

 

Source:

Lancaster University

Journal reference:

Garner, A., et al. (2025). Evaluating the impact of NHS strikes on patient flow through emergency departments. Emergency Medicine Journal, emermed-2024. DOI: 10.1136/emermed-2024-214452. https://emj.bmj.com/content/43/3/151

Posted in: Medical Research News | Healthcare News

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Tailoring digital safety to the child’s developmental stage
APOLLO AI learns from 25 billion medical events to predict future disease
Medicare's three-day rule: Longer hospital stays, no patient benefit
Study explores how a powerful antiseptic affects bacteria in hospital environments
Advocate Health embraces drone technology for faster patient service
AI predicts blood transfusion needs for trauma patients before hospital arrival
Hospital delirium associated with increased likelihood of future dementia
Nurses provide hospital care as safely as doctors

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
New RNA sequencing method improves rare disease diagnosis