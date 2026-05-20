Scientists uncover why genome guardian p53 protein is uniquely prone to collapse

The protein p53 is often called the guardian of the genome for its central role in preventing cancer. Yet paradoxically, it is also one of the most frequently mutated and dysfunctional proteins in human tumors. A longstanding mystery has been why p53 - unlike its closely related paralogs p63 and p73 - is so prone to misfolding and forming toxic aggregates. A new study published in Communication Chemistry now provides a detailed molecular explanation for this vulnerability.

Led by researchers at the Federal University of Rio de Janeiro (UFRJ), the D'Or Institute for Research and Education (IDOR), the University of Campinas (Unicamp), and the Federal University of Triângulo Mineiro (UFTM), the team mapped the protein's internal landscape at residue-level resolution using high-pressure NMR spectroscopy, fluorescence spectroscopy, and molecular dynamics simulations.

This work is part of a long-standing effort by the research group coordinated by Jerson Lima Silva, which has been dedicated to studying p53 for over twenty years. The group has previously published breakthrough studies demonstrating how p53 transitions into harmful amyloid-like states and has identified the protein as a key target for innovative drug discovery.

p53 walks a fine line between function and failure - its sequence encodes both its power and its vulnerability." Jerson Lima Silva, Senior Author, Instituto Nacional de Ciência e Tecnologia de Biologia Estrutural e Bioimagem (INBEB)

The new findings show that p53 is not simply broken by mutations; it is intrinsically tuned to be fragile. The researchers found that p53 suffers from "energetic frustration" - a state where internal forces conflict, preventing it from settling into a stable, solid shape. While most proteins are optimized to fit together perfectly like a puzzle, p53's sequence contains these frustrated regions that preserve flexibility.

This flexibility allows p53 to perform its many roles in the cell, but the study shows that this adaptability comes at a high cost. "Our findings show that p53 is not simply destabilized by mutations; its sequence is already tuned in a way that makes it more fragile," adds Silva, senior author of the study. "This fragility appears to be an evolutionary trade-off for functional flexibility."

In contrast to the more robust p63 and p73, p53 lacks effective hydrophobic gates - protective barriers that shield a protein's core. Because these gates are defective, water molecules can penetrate p53's structure, causing it to lose stability.

By using hydrostatic pressure to literally squeeze the proteins, the scientists were able to visualize these hidden states of instability. "These experiments allowed us to visualize early unfolding events and aggregation-prone states that are otherwise invisible," explains Guilherme A. P. de Oliveira, co-corresponding author.

They observed that p53 responds to pressure by unfolding in a disorganized, heterogeneous way, while its relatives remain largely resistant. This inherent instability explains why p53 is so susceptible to forming aggregates - large protein clumps associated with cancer.

"The sequence of p53 encodes a delicate balance between flexibility and stability," the authors note. "When this balance is perturbed by mutation, the protein is pushed toward aggregation-prone states," explains Guilherme de Andrade, first author of the study.

When a mutation occurs, it pushes an already fragile protein over the edge, turning a vital protector into a driver of tumor growth. The study suggests that this is an evolutionary compromise: the very features that allow p53 to be a versatile guardian also make it uniquely vulnerable to collapse.

These insights offer a new roadmap for cancer treatment. Instead of trying to replace the protein entirely, future therapies could act like molecular glue to stabilize the specific regions sensitive to water and reduce internal tension.

By reinforcing p53's structural core, scientists hope to prevent the formation of toxic clumps and restore the protein's ability to fight cancer. Beyond oncology, this principle of evolutionary trade-offs may help explain other diseases involving protein failure, such as Alzheimer's and Parkinson's, though the specific protein players and mechanisms differ in each case.