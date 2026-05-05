AI-driven model predicts type 1 diabetes risk with greater accuracy

By combining large-scale genetics with machine learning, researchers uncover hidden risk patterns and distinct patient subtypes that could transform how type 1 diabetes is identified and understood.

Doctor check diabetes from finger blood sugar level with finger lancet.Study: Genetic association and machine learning improve the prediction of type 1 diabetes risk. Image credit: sasirin pamai/Shutterstock.com

Researchers performed genetic association analysis and machine learning methods to classify and estimate genetic risk for type 1 diabetes. The study is published in Nature Genetics.

Genetic and immune factors drive complex type 1 diabetes risk

Type 1 diabetes is a chronic metabolic disease characterized by destruction of pancreatic beta cells, leading to a lack of insulin production and resulting in hyperglycemia (high blood sugar). Evidence suggests that the disease develops in genetically susceptible individuals upon exposure to environmental triggers.

The disease typically appears in childhood and adolescence; however, adults are also susceptible. Autoantibodies that specifically target insulin-secreting pancreatic cells are often used as a biomarker to predict the clinical onset of type 1 diabetes. However, these autoantibodies are transient and less frequently found in adult-onset cases, restricting timely disease prediction.

To improve risk prediction, focus has been on genetic factors that can identify susceptible individuals. Genetic variants in class I and II Major Histocompatibility Complex (MHC) genes are the largest risk factors for type 1 diabetes. A collective inheritance of these genes can increase disease risk by 16-fold.

Genetic risk scores have been developed and used widely for early prediction of type 1 diabetes risk, which is vital for preventing adversities like diabetic ketoacidosis at diagnosis. In this study, researchers at the University of California and Broad Institute conducted genetic association analysis and used a machine learning model, T1GRS, to improve the gold-standard genetic risk score for type 1 diabetes.

The researchers conducted a genome-wide association study in 20,355 individuals with type 1 diabetes and 797,363 non-diabetic Europeans. Further analysis was conducted around the MHC region in 10,107 diabetic and 19,639 nondiabetic individuals, leading to the identification of several genetic risk signals for type 1 diabetes. They used these signals to train their machine learning model to identify individuals who are genetically predisposed to develop type 1 diabetes.

Machine learning model improves genetic classification of type 1 diabetes

The researchers found that the machine learning model T1GRS improves classification accuracy, with higher area-under-the-curve (AUC) values across multiple cohorts. Classification was improved, particularly among individuals without high-risk HLA haplotypes and those with more complex genome-wide risk profiles in Europeans and African Americans.

Related Stories

The model showed 89 % sensitivity and 84 % specificity for type 1 diabetes at an optimal threshold in the discovery dataset, with high efficacy in distinguishing individuals with diabetes from those without.

The researchers identified genetic variants at 79 known loci and 8 previously unreported loci that were not previously associated with type 1 diabetes. They also conducted both MHC-specific and genome-wide association analyses and identified several type 1 diabetes-related novel variants that influence immune functions and gene activation.

A total of 199 identified risk variants were used to train the machine learning model, including lead variants at 102 non-MHC regions. Using these variants identified across the genome and within the MHC region, the model generated a T1GRS score to identify individuals with type 1 diabetes risk. A key advantage of the model is its ability to capture nonlinear interactions between genetic variants, identifying numerous interactions between MHC and non-MHC loci that contribute to disease risk.

The analysis of genetic factors that robustly influenced each person's T1GRS score led to categorization of diabetic individuals into four subtypes: T cell-enriched, MHC-enriched, pancreas-enriched, and MHC-driven. The analysis revealed that individuals with well-known high-risk genetic variants for type 1 diabetes are more likely to get the disease in childhood (early-onset).

Individuals carrying genetic variants both within and outside the MHC region were more likely to experience disease onset slightly later than the early-onset subtype, with differences in genetic contributions rather than clearly defined differences in disease severity. Similarly, individuals carrying non-MHC variants enriched for immune-related signals were likely to experience an intermediate age of disease onset.

Individuals carrying non-MHC variants enriched for pancreatic cell-related signals were more likely to experience late-onset disease with the highest rate of complications, including cardiovascular disease, neurological disease, and chronic kidney disease.

T1GRS advances genetic screening across diverse populations

The study highlights the importance of combining genetic information with the machine learning model T1GRS for early prediction of type 1 diabetes risk in both children and adults. The model can predict disease risk with high accuracy across diverse individuals and ancestries, including those with more complex genetic risks, and performs comparably to ancestry-specific scores in African American populations rather than clearly outperforming them.

These features make T1GRS a potentially improved clinical screening tool compared to previous genetic risk scores, which most accurately predict type 1 diabetes risk in higher-risk individuals with enriched family history and early age of onset.

Based on genetic risk scores generated by T1GRS, the study identifies four genetic subgroups of individuals with significant heterogeneity in clinical features, such as age of onset and risk of diabetes-related complications. The researchers believe that this subgrouping could help guide clinical practice for type 1 diabetes.

Since both genetic and environmental factors can influence the complex pathophysiology of type 1 diabetes, there remain inherent limitations to the predictive ability of genetic data. Machine learning models that combine genetic data with molecular signals influenced by environmental triggers can further improve disease risk prediction when genetic data alone cannot fully capture disease risk.

Download your PDF copy by clicking here.

Journal reference:

Posted in: Genomics | Medical Research News

Comments (0)
Dr. Sanchari Sinha Dutta

Written by

Dr. Sanchari Sinha Dutta

Dr. Sanchari Sinha Dutta is a science communicator who believes in spreading the power of science in every corner of the world. She has a Bachelor of Science (B.Sc.) degree and a Master's of Science (M.Sc.) in biology and human physiology. Following her Master's degree, Sanchari went on to study a Ph.D. in human physiology. She has authored more than 10 original research articles, all of which have been published in world renowned international journals.

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Dutta, Sanchari Sinha Dutta. (2026, May 05). AI-driven model predicts type 1 diabetes risk with greater accuracy. News-Medical. Retrieved on May 05, 2026 from https://www.news-medical.net/news/20260505/AI-driven-model-predicts-type-1-diabetes-risk-with-greater-accuracy.aspx.

  • MLA

    Dutta, Sanchari Sinha Dutta. "AI-driven model predicts type 1 diabetes risk with greater accuracy". News-Medical. 05 May 2026. <https://www.news-medical.net/news/20260505/AI-driven-model-predicts-type-1-diabetes-risk-with-greater-accuracy.aspx>.

  • Chicago

    Dutta, Sanchari Sinha Dutta. "AI-driven model predicts type 1 diabetes risk with greater accuracy". News-Medical. https://www.news-medical.net/news/20260505/AI-driven-model-predicts-type-1-diabetes-risk-with-greater-accuracy.aspx. (accessed May 05, 2026).

  • Harvard

    Dutta, Sanchari Sinha Dutta. 2026. AI-driven model predicts type 1 diabetes risk with greater accuracy. News-Medical, viewed 05 May 2026, https://www.news-medical.net/news/20260505/AI-driven-model-predicts-type-1-diabetes-risk-with-greater-accuracy.aspx.

Suggested Reading

Study identifies epigenetic patterns affecting insulin and glucagon production in type 2 diabetes
Metabolic health may shape future dementia risk for Latino communities
Lipid pathways driving diabetes and heart disease risk in South Asians
Genetic variants may reduce effectiveness of popular diabetes drugs
Metformin protects neurons after brain injury by restoring mitochondrial health
Vitamin D may prevent diabetes in people with certain genes
High-fat, low-carbohydrate diet may improve beta-cell function in patients with type 2 diabetes
T1GRS model enhances prediction of genetic risk for Type 1 diabetes

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Type 1 diabetes preserves fitness but alters oxygen use in teens