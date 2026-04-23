Real-time CGM transforms blood glucose management in type 2 diabetes

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
University of NottinghamApr 23 2026

A major clinical trial has found that real-time continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) significantly improves blood glucose management in adults living with type 2 diabetes who are treated with basal insulin.

Researchers carried out the FreeDM2 trial, which compared the effectiveness of CGM with traditional finger prick of blood glucose monitoring in adults with type 2 diabetes.

The findings of the study, published today in The Lancet Diabetes and Endocrinology, support the use of advanced glucose monitoring technologies to improve glucose levels in people living with type 2 diabetes.

The research was led by Dr Emma Wilmot from the University of Nottingham and University Hospitals of Derby and Burton NHS Foundation Trust and Dr Lala Leelarathna from Imperial College London, Imperial College Healthcare NHS Trust.

The team are also presenting the findings at the Diabetes UK Professional Conference in Liverpool this week.

Diabetes is one of the most challenging long-term conditions for people living with diabetes to self-manage, and keeping blood glucose levels within the target range can be difficult. Over time, consistently high blood glucose levels can increase the risk of serious diabetes-related complications, leading to blindness, amputations, heart disease and dying prematurely.

Type 2 diabetes accounts for around 90% of all diabetes cases worldwide. For people with diabetes, managing blood glucose levels, measured using a lab test called haemoglobin A1c (HbA1c), is crucial in reducing their risk of developing serious complications, which can have significant healthcare costs.

Finger prick blood glucose tests are commonly used to monitor glucose levels in people with type 2 diabetes and to guide therapies, diet and activity.

More recently, CGM has presented an alternative, less painful option. People with diabetes wear a small sensor on the back of the arm, which transmits glucose measurements to the user's mobile phone (or a dedicated reader). This monitors glucose levels throughout the day and night and alarms alert the user when glucose levels are too high and too low.

Although CGM has transformed care for type 1 diabetes and it is now considered standard of care in the UK, people living with type 1 diabetes used to struggle to access CGM. But the role of CGM in people living with type 2 diabetes - particularly among those using newer therapies - has remained uncertain, limiting access.

Related Stories

In the FreeDM2 trial, 303 participants were randomly assigned to either real-time CGM or continued finger-prick glucose monitoring over a 16-week self-management period, before being supported by a clinician for 16 weeks. Participants using CGM saw significantly greater reductions in HbA1c levels compared to those using finger-prick glucose monitoring at both 16 and 32 weeks, highlighting the sustained benefit of CGM across both independent and clinician-guided care phases.

Study co-lead Dr Emma Wilmot, from the University of Nottingham and Honorary Consultant at University Hospitals of Derby and Burton NHS Foundation Trust, said: "Diabetes is extremely challenging to manage. The FreeDM2 trial highlights how CGM can help those with basal insulin treated type 2 diabetes. Individuals I supported during the trial told me that the use of CGM gave them new insights into their diabetes management, with many describing it as 'life changing'. We would like to thank all those who took part in this transformative study. We hope more people living with type 2 diabetes will benefit from these findings in the future."

Study co-lead Dr Lala Leelarathna, from Imperial College London and Diabetes Consultant at Imperial College Healthcare NHS Trust, said: "This study had two distinct phases. In the first phase, participants saw significant improvements in glucose levels without introducing new medications or insulin, indicating that people were able to use the information gleaned from the glucose sensors to make meaningful changes. In the second phase, where new therapies were introduced, we observed further improvements in glucose management."

Dr Lucy Chambers, Head of Research Impact Communications at Diabetes UK, said: "For many people with type 2 diabetes, managing their condition means constantly balancing blood sugar levels with medications alongside everyday activities such as eating, sleeping and exercising. Continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) gives people a near real‑time picture of their blood sugar levels, which can be transformative, reducing the need for endless finger-prick tests and supporting safe, effective day‑to‑day management.

"This important study strengthens the case for expanding the use of CGM for some people with type 2 diabetes, though analysis is needed to confirm whether it would be cost-effective. It also reinforces the importance of ensuring that those with type 2 diabetes who are eligible for CGM according to current national guidelines are provided with it. Diabetes UK will continue to push for fair, equitable access to diabetes technology, alongside the support people need to use it effectively, so that no-one is left behind."

This research was supported by the National Institute for Health and Care Research (NIHR) Imperial Biomedical Research Centre, the NIHR Cambridge Biomedical Research Centre and the NHS in the East of England. The study was funded by Abbott Diabetes Care.

Source:

University of Nottingham

Journal reference:

DOI: 10.1016/S2213-8587(26)00076-8

Posted in: Device / Technology News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

New blood test spots four cancers and other diseases by stripping away healthy DNA noise
High-fat, low-carbohydrate diet may improve beta-cell function in patients with type 2 diabetes
Rapid blood infection test fails to improve survival
Metformin protects neurons after brain injury by restoring mitochondrial health
Early genetic signals connect diabetes subgroups to heart disease risk
Genetic variants may reduce effectiveness of popular diabetes drugs
Study finds long COVID leaves a distinct immune signature in the blood
Vitamin D may prevent diabetes in people with certain genes

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Scientists find new genetic causes for diabetes in babies