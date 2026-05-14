New research maps the biological toll of drinking

A new review published in the journal Addiction confirms drinking causes substantial harm to health. Some of those harms may be reversible if the person reduces or stops drinking.

Over sixty diseases and injuries are 100 % attributable to alcohol consumption: The World Health Organization's current (11th) edition of the International Classification of Diseases lists over 60 diseases and injuries that are 100 % attributable to alcohol, including alcoholic cardiomyopathy (heart disease), alcoholic liver diseases such as cirrhosis, and foetal alcohol syndrome. Most of these are a result of heavy drinking. Several infectious diseases are partly attributable to alcohol consumption: Recent reviews confirm that alcohol increases the risk of infectious disease, including tuberculosis, pneumonia, HIV/AIDS, and other sexually transmitted diseases. Alcohol damages liver function and weakens immune responses, making people more susceptible to infections. Many non-infectious diseases are partly attributable to alcohol consumption: There are five broad categories of non-communicable diseases linked to alcohol consumption: cancer (mouth, pharynx, larynx, oesophagus, colon, rectum, liver, breast, cervix)

cardiovascular disease (high blood pressure, cardiomyopathy, ischaemic heart disease, atrial fibrillation, stroke)

type 2 diabetes

neuropsychiatric disease (dementia, epilepsy)

gastrointestinal disease (liver cirrhosis, pancreatitis). Many injuries are partly attributable to alcohol consumption: Alcohol impairs balance, reaction time, and judgment even at low intake levels, increasing the risk of injuries. Injury risk depends on both how much is consumed and contextual factors such as environment, activity, and other substance use. Alcohol increases the risk of traffic injuries, falls, and violence – including harm to others.

Some of the above harms can be reversed by reducing or stopping drinking:

Short‑term risks, such as injuries or sexually transmitted infections, mainly occur during intoxication and the risk decreases when drinking stops. Alcohol temporarily weakens the immune system. Although the immune system may recover after stopping drinking, long‑term heavy drinking can cause lasting damage. Many chronic alcohol‑related diseases, such as cirrhosis and heart disease, are not fully reversible. However, reducing drinking can slow disease progression, even if some damage remains. Some cardiovascular harms improve within days to weeks of abstinence. Brain damage from heavy drinking may partially recover with long‑term abstinence, though risks such as dementia can persist.

Even though we now know a lot about alcohol's effects on health, it is still controversial whether a little drinking is good for your heart. When examining both cohort studies and Mendelian randomisation studies, and all their potential strengths and biases, we conclude that there is not enough evidence to rule out a beneficial effect of drinking on ischaemic heart disease and ischaemic stroke." Dr. Jürgen Rehm, Study Senior Author and Senior Scientist, Canadian Centre for Addiction and Mental Health (CAMH)

Sinclair Carr, first author of the review, adds: "Our review of the current evidence on alcohol's effects on health leads to a cautious but clear conclusion: alcohol is a major cause of disease and injury, and its harms outweigh any potential benefits." Sinclair Carr is a PhD candidate at the Department of Epidemiology, Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health.