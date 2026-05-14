Scientists develop a dual action strategy to destabilize the COVID virus

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
University of MalagaMay 14 2026

An unprecedented study led by researchers at the University of Malaga proposes a new antiviral strategy against SARS-CoV-2 -the virus responsible for causing COVID-19 disease- based on a treatment that combines two complementary approaches, capable of attacking the virus simultaneously, forcing its instability and hindering its ability to adapt.

The results of this work, published in the journal Antimicrobial Agents and Chemotherapy, and part of Sergio Ortega del Campo's Doctoral Thesis, recently defended within the Molecular and Cellular Biology Doctoral Program of the UMA, pave the way for the development of more effective therapies against emerging viruses, as well as combating new, more resistant variants of coronavirus.

Dual action

Professor at the Department of Cell Biology, Genetics and Physiology Ana Grande, one of the main authors of this research, explains that, on the one hand, they designed small peptides -protein fragments- capable of blocking key viral proteins involved in the replication of its genetic material and the immune evasion and, on the other hand, they used a compound (5-fluorouracil) that introduces errors during viral genome replication.

Independently, both mechanisms reduce the virus's ability to infect. However, when combined, they produce a much more powerful synergistic effect: while the peptides hinder replication, the compound increases the accumulation of mutations that leads the virus to a situation of 'error catastrophe' achieving near-complete loss of infectivity."

Ana Grande, Study Main Author and Professor, Department of Cell Biology, Genetics and Physiology, University of Malaga

According to Grande, this study also demonstrates that this combined treatment not only reduces the viral load but also strongly alters its genetic diversity, "destabilizing the viral population and facilitating its extinction". This dual action causes, therefore, a synergistic effect: the virus not only replicates less efficiently but also accumulates mutations to the point of non-viability of the virus.

"Moreover, since the viral proteins targeted by peptides are highly conserved among different coronaviruses, this strategy could have wider applications in the development of broad-spectrum antivirals," she says.

Multidisciplinary work: from computational design to experimental validation

'Synergistic antiviral effects of structure-guided peptides and a mutagenic base analog on SARS-CoV-2 replication' is the result of a multidisciplinary work in which, together with the UMA, researchers from IBIMA Platforma BIONAND, Hospital Universitario Virgen de la Victoria of Malaga, IDIBE-Universidad Miguel Hernández, from the Severo Ochoa Molecular Biology Center (CSIC-UAM), Universidad Autónoma de Madrid and Fundación Jiménez Díaz have all participated, allowing the problem to be approached from different perspectives, from computational design to experimental validation.

Although this is a laboratory study, specifically conducted in cell cultures, its developers, who continue to pursue this line of R&D, have applied for a patent to protect this therapeutic approach, with the aim of facilitating its possible transfer and future development.

Source:

University of Malaga

Journal reference:

Campo, S., O. D. et al (2026). Synergistic antiviral effects of structure-guided peptides and a mutagenic base analog on SARS-CoV-2 replication. Antimicrobial Agents and Chemotherapy. DOI:10.1128/aac.01885-25. https://journals.asm.org/doi/10.1128/aac.01885-25.

Posted in: Medical Research News | Disease/Infection News

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

COVID-19 learning losses could deepen class gaps for years
Pathogens drive inflammation by reprogramming host cell metabolic processes
African health expert: genomic sequencing enables near real-time pathogen detection
No link between Covid-19 vaccines and sudden cardiac death
CDC tracks SARS-CoV-2 BA.3.2 global rise and finds early signals in U.S. wastewater
SARS-CoV-2 rarely reaches first-trimester placentas but still disrupts early pregnancy immunity
COVID-19 virus not retained in placenta after maternal recovery
Scientists find that human embryos are vulnerable to COVID

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Researchers use AI to reveal the true scale of COVID-19 mortality in the US