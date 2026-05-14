New research identifies the hidden stressors of modern digital classrooms

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Universitat Autònoma de BarcelonaMay 14 2026

An international research team, led by the University of Warwick and the Universitat Autònoma de Barcelona (UAB), in collaboration with Friedrich-Alexander-Universität, recently published a scoping review in the journal Cogent Education.

The review analyzes the wellbeing of the academic community at universities in an educational environment surrounded by digital tools, in what researchers call "the post-pandemic digital education era".

The study concludes that, although levels of psychological discomfort have stabilied when compared to critical peaks seen during the pandemic, the digital education scenario still represents a moderate psychological load for students. In addition, the study warns that there is an alarmingly low amount of data on the mental health of lecturers, the very professionals who made digital transition at universities possible.

Stabilizing student wellbeing

The research encapsulates the data of seven international transversal studies conducted with a total of 3,744 students and indicates that the psychological discomfort of undergraduate students—measured through indicators of stress, anxiety, depression, insomnia and burnout—is currently at low or moderate levels. This data suggests that the mental health of students in the post-pandemic digital scenario is more stable than during the 2020 emergency situation, in which uncertainty and sudden changes caused the indicators of psychological discomfort to spike.

According to their findings, student satisfaction with digital tools is directly related to better mental health. In addition, in some cases online learning is perceived as a less stressful option when compared to classroom-based or hybrid versions, thanks to its flexibility. Nevertheless, researchers suggest that digital tools help only when they are well structured and easy to use.

Risk factors: "false" omnipresence, digital fatigue and social isolation

Despite this stabilisation, the report points to mental health risk factors. Access to virtual learning environments (VLE) "at any time and place " was described as a "double-edged sword". Although it offers autonomy, it also fosters overexposure and blurs the boundaries between academic and personal life, generating a hyperconnectivity that overburdens students and produces mental fatigue.

The pressure of having always to be available and connected to digital environments, technical difficulties in managing new technologies, or too much information at once can generate an increase in technostress, stress associated to the constant use of digital devices.

Not only that, the lack of physical interactions and real social connections continues to be a negative factor within the educational experience, and loneliness once again resurfaces as a risk factor for psychological wellbeing, based on online learning and the abusive use of new technologies.

Insufficient data on lecturers' mental health

One of the most relevant conclusions of the review is the lack of studies on the wellbeing of lecturers in the post-pandemic stage. Although lecturers were key players in the digital transformation, especially at universities, which were closed for almost two academic years from 2020 to 2022, current research has focused almost exclusively on undergraduate students.

Related Stories

The research team emphasizes that support for lecturers is vital to mitigate students' technostress, but that it is still not known how this burden affects the mental health of the lecturers themselves.

Towards a comprehensive institutional approach

The study recommends that universities not only provide technological tools but also adopt a "whole institution" approach. This includes, on the one hand, establishing disconnection policies to schedule time to complete tasks within working hours and ensure scheduled digital disconnection, as well as usage reminders to avoid digital fatigue.

On the other hand, carrying out self-management training is also recommended: i.e., helping students acquire the skills needed to manage distractions generated by mobile devices. Similarly, institutional support must be strengthened, since it has been shown that the help of the university and its tutors acts as an essential buffer against technological stress. It is therefore necessary to balance degrees and subjects with specialized support technicians to offer structured solutions that do not overload either students or lecturers.

According to the authors of the research, "post-pandemic digital education is not an emergency measure, but a permanent ecosystem". Therefore, "there is a need for longitudinal studies that analyse more in depth the impact of digital learning throughout a student's academic career and that include both lecturers and students, to guarantee a healthy and sustainable educational environment and optimal psychological development capable of mitigating mental fatigue and technostress associated with the abusive use of screens and digital devices", they conclude.

Source:

Universitat Autònoma de Barcelona

Posted in: Medical Research News | Medical Condition News | Healthcare News

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Why attachment anxiety makes short-form video addiction more likely
Free book access improves literacy rates in high-poverty schools
Teens check their phones up to 144 times during school; and it may affect cognitive control
Teens skip sunscreen because they see it as inconvenient
AI chatbots give misleading health advice nearly half the time
More US adolescents are obese but fewer are trying to lose weight
Skin of color seminar improves medical students’ diagnosis skills
COVID-19 learning losses could deepen class gaps for years

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Study links social media addiction to worse student mental health and points to family as a key buffer