Some caffeinated drinks are linked to poorer memory

The type of caffeinated product you consume, not just how much, may matter. Researchers found that different coffees, teas, chocolates, and soft drinks were associated with differences in psychological distress and self-reported memory among university students.

Study: The association between caffeine consumption and memory, anxiety, and stress levels among students: A crosssectional study. Image credit: AlinaAme/Shutterstock.com

A recent study in the Journal of Education and Health Promotion examined the association between caffeine-containing products and memory performance, anxiety, and stress among university students in Jordan.

Psychological consequences of regular caffeine use

Caffeine is the most widely consumed psychoactive compound worldwide, occurring naturally in coffee, tea, and cocoa, and added to products such as energy drinks, soft drinks, and dietary supplements. Its stimulant action on the central nervous system occurs primarily via antagonism at adenosine receptors, thereby increasing neuronal activity and the release of dopamine, norepinephrine, and acetylcholine. These neurochemical changes result in increased alertness, decreased fatigue, and alterations in mood and cognitive processes.

University students are high consumers of caffeine, primarily using it to offset sleep deprivation, sustain focus, and enhance cognitive performance. More than 90% of students report regular use, with many exceeding the recommended daily intake of 400 mg for adults. Although moderate caffeine intake may enhance attention and vigilance, its effects on memory are unclear.

Caffeine also affects psychological health, notably anxiety and stress. By activating the hypothalamic–pituitary–adrenal axis, it elevates cortisol and catecholamine levels, increasing physiological arousal. In susceptible individuals, high caffeine intake can worsen symptoms such as restlessness, palpitations, and nervousness. Genetic differences in caffeine metabolism and adenosine receptor sensitivity further contribute to individual variability in response.

Stress is prevalent among university students and negatively affects mental health, academic performance, and lifestyle behaviors. Academic and social pressures often lead students to use caffeine as a coping mechanism; however, excessive consumption may increase perceived stress, reduce sleep quality, and impair emotional regulation.

The relationship between caffeine intake, memory, and psychological health is complex, with inconsistent evidence, particularly in university students. Most existing research is Western-centric, limiting understanding of regional differences.

Researchers examined the psychological consequences of caffeine intake among students

A cross-sectional study assessed the association between caffeine intake from beverages, chocolate, and medications and memory, anxiety, and stress levels among university students. This study was conducted at Applied Science Private University, Amman, Jordan, between April and June 2025.

Undergraduate students from various faculties were invited to participate. Of the over 300 initial respondents, 204 students were ultimately included in the study following 15–25-minute face-to-face interviews. The survey included a caffeine intake questionnaire, the Depression Anxiety Stress Scales-21 (DASS-21), and the Multifactorial Memory Questionnaire (MMQ).

The validated Arabic DASS-21 assessed depression, anxiety, and stress across categories ranging from normal to extremely severe. Anxiety captures autonomic arousal, situational, and panic symptoms, while stress reflects tension, irritability, and difficulty relaxing, using 21 items rated on a 4-point Likert scale (0–3).

Caffeine intake was assessed using a questionnaire adapted from regional studies, capturing consumption from beverages, chocolate, and medications. Interviews used local brand prompts and standardized portion sizes, with frequency and portion-size categories tailored to Jordanian habits. Daily caffeine intake (mg/day) was estimated using United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) data, manufacturer information, and product labels.

Diverse caffeine sources show distinct psychological and cognitive impacts

The current study included 204 university students, with an even gender split. Just over half were enrolled in health-related programs. Most students lived with their families, had no chronic health conditions or surgical history, and identified as non-smokers. All academic years were represented, with the largest group in their second year. More than half reported a monthly income between $50 and $150, and physical activity levels were generally low to light.

Mild psychological distress was the most common category, with 38.2% reporting such symptoms. About four in ten reported mild depression, and over a quarter experienced moderate anxiety. Only a small minority showed severe or extremely severe stress. Regarding memory, 86.3% expressed average satisfaction, and most students demonstrated average memory ability, with a minority scoring above or below average.

Caramel or nut-filled chocolate was the most frequently consumed item, reported by 54.9% of students, followed by Arabic coffee (40.2%) and red tea (35.8%). Milk chocolate was also popular, typically consumed once or twice a day. Dark chocolate was less common, while American coffee and green tea were less popular, and decaffeinated coffee was rarely chosen.

Overall DASS scores, representing depression, anxiety, and stress symptoms, showed positive correlations with the consumption of dark chocolate, American/instant coffee, decaffeinated coffee, and red tea, indicating these items were linked to higher psychological distress scores.

Memory ability was negatively associated with higher intake of American coffee, Arabic coffee, and soft drinks. Notably, reported use of memory strategies was positively correlated with caramel/nut chocolate and green tea consumption, suggesting these products were associated with greater reported use of memory strategies rather than improved memory itself.

The authors note that chocolate and green tea also contain bioactive compounds such as cocoa flavanols and L-theanine, which may have contributed to these associations alongside caffeine.

These findings highlight complex relationships between caffeine, chocolate intake, and students’ psychological well-being.

Product-specific associations between caffeinated products and student mental health

The current study found that caffeine consumption is highly prevalent among university students and varies by product type. Certain products, such as American coffee, Arabic coffee, and dark chocolate, were associated with higher psychological distress scores and reduced memory performance, while others, such as caramel/nut chocolate and green tea, were associated with greater reported use of memory strategies.

These findings emphasize the importance of mindful caffeine intake to support student mental health and cognitive function.

The researchers caution that the findings demonstrate associations rather than cause-and-effect relationships because the study was cross-sectional. They also note that caffeine intake was self-reported and that the study included students from a single private university, which may limit the generalizability of the findings.

Download your PDF copy by clicking here.