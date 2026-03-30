Alcohol impacts gene expression differently across brain regions

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Society for NeuroscienceMar 30 2026

Erica Periandri and Gabor Egervari, from Washington University in St. Louis, led a study to explore how alcohol exposure in male mice influences gene expression and mechanisms that regulate gene function-or epigenetics. Says Egervari, "We recently uncovered that metabolites [from the body's breakdown] of alcohol directly regulate genes in the hippocampus following a one-time exposure to alcohol. This is a previously unknown and surprisingly direct way in which alcohol impacts the brain, and it was not known to what extent these mechanisms occur in other brain regions. Now, we wanted to see whether these new mechanisms are active in other brain areas and following repeated exposures to alcohol." 

As presented in their eNeuro paper, the researchers discovered that alcohol metabolites altered gene regulatory mechanisms in some assessed brain areas after brief exposure and in all assessed brain areas after lengthy exposure to alcohol. But largely, the overall epigenetic and gene expression outcomes varied by brain region. Notably, many epigenetic and gene expression programs were more powerfully altered by short-term alcohol exposure. Molecular changes in a brain area called the ventral hippocampus, which supports emotion and motivated behaviors, were particularly sensitive to the number of times mice were exposed to alcohol. 

According to the researchers, this work shows that how much exposure a mouse has to alcohol determines which genes and gene regulatory mechanisms are affected in some brain regions, especially in the ventral hippocampus. While noting the caveat that they did not explore sex differences, the researchers emphasize that the markers they identified may be informative for alcohol use disorder treatment development. 

Source:

Society for Neuroscience

Journal reference:

DOI: 10.1523/ENEURO.0484-25.2026

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Mediterranean diet may protect health through mitochondrial microproteins
Scientists discover how brain development programs fuel pediatric tumors
Dandelion leaves boost brain-protective compounds after digestion
Brain age from sleep patterns may signal future dementia risk
Alcohol health risks depend on beverage type and consumption habits
Mentally active sitting linked to reduced risk of dementia
Scientists discover similarities in brain aging between mice and humans
Siemens Healthineers launches brain health research portfolio with first biomarker assays now available

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Massive clinical trial investigates brain training to delay dementia onset