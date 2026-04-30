Dangerous water bead ingestions increase among young children

A new study reveals that ingestions of water beads by young children have surged in recent years. Researchers at the Center for Injury Research and Policy of the Abigail Wexner Research Institute at Nationwide Children's Hospital and the Central Ohio Poison Center analyzed calls to U.S. poison centers and found an alarming 6,532% increase in the rate of reported water bead ingestions among children younger than 6 years from 2019 to 2023, followed by a 24% decrease from 2023 to 2024.

In a study published today in Academic Pediatrics, researchers analyzed six years of data and urge families and caregivers to keep water beads out of homes and away from young children.

From 2019 through 2024, there were 20,279 water bead ingestions among children younger than 6 years old reported to U.S. poison centers. The majority of ingestions occurred in a residence (95%) and among children younger than 3 years (67%). Although most water bead ingestions were not treated at a health care facility (80%), 19% were treated/evaluated and released, and 1% were admitted. Ingestions were most common among children 1 and 2 years of age, a finding that is consistent with exploratory behaviors in this age group.

"Although swallowing objects and putting them into an ear or the nose are common behaviors among children, water beads pose a unique risk of harm because of their expanding properties, and they're hard to detect with X-rays," said Gary Smith, MD, DrPH, senior author of the study and director of the Center for Injury Research and Policy at Nationwide Children's. "Additionally, because they are sold in sets of tens of thousands, misplaced water beads in the home are likely not to be noticed until found by an exploring child, a group known for exploring their environment by placing objects in their mouths."

Water beads are made from superabsorbent material that can swell to hundreds of times their original size when exposed to fluids. They have commonly been sold as child sensory products, gel projectiles for toy "gel blaster" guns, and decorations. If swallowed, they can expand in the gastrointestinal tract and cause intestinal blockage and even death. They can also cause injury if placed in the ear canal or nose.

Efforts to prevent these ingestions include product recalls by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC), removal of water beads from store shelves and online by major retailers, and the introduction of federal legislation, specifically the "Ban Water Beads Act" (H.R.6468) in the U.S. House of Representatives in November 2023 and "Esther's Law" (S.4298) in the U.S. Senate in May 2024. A new federal safety standard by the CPSC took effect in March 2026, establishing the maximum diameter of hydrated water beads as 5mm, a significant reduction from the previous 20mm, which makes them less likely to cause blockage of the intestines; it also establishes a water beads toxicity testing requirement.

"Many parents and professionals who work with children are not aware that water beads can be harmful to children," said Hannah Hays, MD, co-author of the study and medical director of the Central Ohio Poison Center. "We applaud the efforts of many retailers and the new federal regulations, but we know many people who work with children already own and use these products. If children younger than six years or children with developmental delays live in or visit your home, keep water beads out of your home. Talk with your childcare directors, preschool teachers, therapists, and others who may be using water beads with young children to discourage their use."

"Primary prevention of water bead ingestion is paramount, given the overall rising incidence of reported water bead ingestions, potential for delayed diagnosis, and the possibility of severe morbidity and even mortality," said Natalie Rine, PharmD, co-author of the study and director of the Central Ohio Poison Center. "All health care providers should become familiar with the new CPSC regulation for water bead safety and continue to educate parents and child caregivers about the hazards of water beads to help keep young children safe."

Data for this study were obtained from the National Poison Data System (NPDS), which is maintained by America's Poison Centers. Poison centers receive phone calls through the national Poison Help Line (1-800-222-1222) and document information about the exposure, which is reported to the NPDS.