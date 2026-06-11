Childhood lead exposure declines but disparities persist nationwide

Blood lead levels in young children in the United States declined in the last decade, but state data reveal that children of color and children from low-wealth families are still exposed to higher levels of lead, according to a new study in the American Journal of Public Health. No level of lead in children's blood is safe.

The study was conducted by lead experts affiliated with Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health and Project TENDR, an alliance of scientists, health professionals, and environmental health advocates working to protect children from toxic chemicals that harm brain development and contribute to problems with learning, attention, and behavior.

Lowering blood lead levels in children nationwide is one of public health's great success stories, but the national data don't tell the whole story. At the local level, too many children still face higher exposures." Mary Jean Brown, corresponding author, adjunct assistant professor at Harvard Chan School and former chief of lead poisoning prevention at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

Racial and economic disparities remain in childhood lead poisoning

Scientists analyzed blood lead level trends among U.S. children under the age of five from the National Health and Nutrition Examine Survey (NHANES) as well as data from seven states that make blood lead data available by race, ethnicity, and socioeconomic status: Connecticut, Delaware, Illinois, Indiana, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, and South Dakota. While the national data showed no disparities in children's lead levels, the state-level data revealed certain groups of children are still more exposed to lead than others. Children living in older, poorly maintained housing and those belonging to racial and ethnic minorities are more likely to have high blood lead levels, due to this increased exposure across generations.

The study also documented new sources of lead in food, cosmetics, and cultural products such as spices, cookware, and traditional medicines that exacerbate disparities in exposures.

"Old and new sources of lead continue to put children of color and children from low-wealth families at greater risk of lead exposure that jeopardizes their academic prospects," said co-author Aimin Chen, professor at the University of Pennsylvania Medical School. "Health care providers and policymakers need to understand that lead is still a serious issue for some children."

Trump administration disbands essential national health-monitoring tool

In October 2025, the Trump administration used layoffs to shutter the NHANES program, in place since 1971 to track and identify trends in Americans' health and exposures to toxic chemicals and pollutants.

Five decades of NHANES data show a steep decline in children's blood lead levels in the U.S. due to federal and state policies to eliminate sources of lead, such as removing lead from gasoline and paint. However, the most recent NHANES data collected from 2021-2023 did not include enough children to capture disparities in elevated blood lead levels.

"The NHANES health surveys are an essential tool to understand and address national health trends," said co-author Mark Mitchell, with the National Medical Association and previously health director for the city of Hartford, Conn. "NHANES needs to be restored and expanded. We need more states to collect data by sociodemographic categories so we get a more accurate understanding of lead risks in our communities and more effectively address the needs of the highest risk populations."

Policy solutions

The authors call for the U.S. at every level of government to eliminate all sources of lead to safeguard every child from exposure and harm. In addition to restoring and expanding NHANES, the authors recommend the following solutions:

1. Increase blood lead level screening of young children at national, state, and local levels, especially from minority racial and ethnic groups and other high-risk groups.

2. Federal, state, and local governments should analyze and share data promptly to encourage timely, targeted interventions to reduce disparities.

3. Clinicians and public health professionals should provide families with easy-to-understand information about blood lead levels and actions to reduce exposure.