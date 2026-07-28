Street-based mobile addiction services can improve care for disconnected populations

Add News Medical on Googleas a preferred source
Mass General BrighamJul 28 2026Reviewed

A study co-led by investigators at Mass General Brigham reveals that mobile addiction services can be implemented across multiple organizations and communities to bring addiction treatment, harm reduction services and basic healthcare directly to people who use drugs, especially those disconnected from traditional care. The findings are published in the International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health.

Our model proved highly adaptable across different regions, and the successful deployment of new mobile teams demonstrated that street-based mobile addiction services can be effectively operated by differing entities, ranging from academic medical systems to community health centers."

Elsie M. Taveras, MD, MPH, senior author, Chief Community Health and Health Equity Officer at Mass General Brigham and Executive Director of the Kraft Center for Community Health

First launched as a single clinic in Boston in 2018, the Kraft Center's Community Care in Reach® uses mobile clinics to provide care to people at high risk of drug-related morbidity and mortality who are unhoused or at risk of losing housing. The model has grown to include six programs across Massachusetts with support from the Massachusetts Department of Public Health and the Kraft Center.

When Taveras and colleagues assessed the impact of this growth, they found that from January 1, 2022 to June 30, 2024, there were 17,887 harm reduction encounters which minimized the negative health, social and legal consequences associated with drug use. There were also 16,117 clinical encounters providing care to 4,645 individuals. Buprenorphine (a key medication for opioid use disorder) was initiated among 1,227 individuals, of whom 15% remained in buprenorphine-based treatment after 180 days. The researchers identified various challenges among the programs across the state, but all programs were able to engage hard-to-reach individuals.

"Our findings reveal that the model can be expanded to reach and serve adults with very complex needs, and that the physical presence of mobile units can offer a popular, low-barrier access point for care," said Cynthia A. Tschampl, PhD, a Senior Research Scientist at The Schneider Institutes for Health Policy and Research, Heller School for Social Policy and Management at Brandeis University.

Source:

Mass General Brigham

Journal reference:

Tschampl, C. A., et al. (2026). Multisite Mobile Addiction Services: Four-Year Outcomes. International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health. DOI: 10.3390/ijerph23060756. https://www.mdpi.com/1660-4601/23/6/756

Posted in: Medical Research News | Medical Condition News | Healthcare News

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Semaglutide as a promising new treatment for alcohol use disorder
What happens in the brain on psychedelics? Scientists identify a common circuit pattern
TikTok chatter could help predict where the opioid crisis is heading next
Smoking shrinks key brain regions while cannabis shows weaker effects
Tobacco giants helped push ultra-processed foods into global markets
FoMO and anxiety may increase addictive eating risk
Teen cannabis use alters brain development and raises addiction risk
Semaglutide for weight loss was linked to a sharp drop in alcohol use in this case report

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
TikTok promotes a thriving illicit vaping culture among young people