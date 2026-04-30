Strategic social network targeting produces greatest reduction in smoking

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American Association for the Advancement of Science (AAAS)Apr 30 2026

Targeting only a small group of well-connected individuals with smoking reduction interventions produces the largest reductions in smoking, researchers report. The findings provide actionable insights for designing social network-based interventions that leverage peer influence effectively. Peer influence plays a powerful role in shaping adolescent behavior, particularly in health-related habits such as smoking, as behaviors and norms spread through social networks during a developmentally sensitive period.

Although prior research has shown that such influences can cascade through friendships and even friends-of-friends, how quickly the influence fades with social distance, and how social network structure affects that process, has remained unclear. Using Stochastic Actor-Oriented Models (SAOMS) and data from 3,154 students across two schools in the National Longitudinal Study of Adolescent to Adult Health (Add Health) dataset, Cheng Wang and colleagues investigated how peer influence decays across social distance. To better understand how behavioral effects spread and diminish, they evaluated the effects of different smoking reduction intervention strategies, targeting either random students or those most central within social networks.

Wang et al. found that peer influence in the context of smoking reduction interventions extends up to three degrees of separation from intervention targets. Targeting 10 to 30% of highly connected individuals within a social network produced the greatest reductions in smoking, while increasing coverage beyond 40 to 50% yielded diminishing returns due to network saturation. Moreover, the authors discovered that social network structure mattered. For example, influence spread more widely and decayed more slowly in denser networks, while sparser networks showed more limited diffusion.

Source:

American Association for the Advancement of Science (AAAS)

Journal reference:

DOI: 10.1126/science.aea9297

Posted in: Medical Research News | Healthcare News

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