DeNovix launches Squid™ Full Range Pipette: A single device covering 1 – 1000 µL

DeNovix Inc. has introduced a new product to their innovative collection of life science devices–the Squid™ Full Range Pipette.

Image Credit: DeNovix Inc.

Spanning an unprecedented 1 – 1000 µL volume range, the Squid Pipette simplifies lab benches by doing the work of three to five traditional pipettes in one device. Instead of switching pipettes mid-experiment, Squid promotes an efficient, distraction-free workflow.

The unique performance of Squid is achieved through Dynamic Volume Control™, which combines a patented tip selector mechanism and DeNovix expertise in microvolume motor control. Two built-in tip modes–Large (100 – 1000 µL) and Small (1 – 200 µL)–allow Squid to use both 200 µL and 1000 µL tips. The active tip mode can be switched with the press of a button.

Squid’s innovative design is backed by ISO 8655 compliant performance. The device exceeds ISO calibration specifications across its full 1 – 1000 µL range, maintaining accuracy even at the extremes.

While the Squid Pipette is compatible with universal pipette tips, DeNovix is also offering a range of pipette tips that are optimized for use with the device.

And finally, Squid wouldn’t be a premium DeNovix product without a choice of colors. The device comes in five vibrant options to fit the personality of any researcher.