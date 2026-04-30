DeNovix launches Squid™ Full Range Pipette: A single device covering 1 – 1000 µL

Editorial Checklist Reviewed

DeNovix Inc. has introduced a new product to their innovative collection of life science devices–the Squid Full Range Pipette.

Image Credit: DeNovix Inc.

Related Stories

Spanning an unprecedented 1 – 1000 µL volume range, the Squid Pipette simplifies lab benches by doing the work of three to five traditional pipettes in one device. Instead of switching pipettes mid-experiment, Squid promotes an efficient, distraction-free workflow.

The unique performance of Squid is achieved through Dynamic Volume Control, which combines a patented tip selector mechanism and DeNovix expertise in microvolume motor control. Two built-in tip modes–Large (100 – 1000 µL) and Small (1 – 200 µL)–allow Squid to use both 200 µL and 1000 µL tips. The active tip mode can be switched with the press of a button.

Squid’s innovative design is backed by ISO 8655 compliant performance. The device exceeds ISO calibration specifications across its full 1 – 1000 µL range, maintaining accuracy even at the extremes.

While the Squid Pipette is compatible with universal pipette tips, DeNovix is also offering a range of pipette tips that are optimized for use with the device.

And finally, Squid wouldn’t be a premium DeNovix product without a choice of colors. The device comes in five vibrant options to fit the personality of any researcher.

Squid represents the biggest innovation in pipettes in a generation. By replacing a rack of pipettes, Squid cuts laboratory costs, reduces clutter, and simplifies pipetting workflows, We think this will be a real game changer for labs looking to streamline their liquid handling processes.”

Fred Kielhorn, CEO, DeNovix

Source:

DeNovix Inc.

Posted in: Device / Technology News | Life Sciences News

Comments (0)

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    DeNovix Inc.. (2026, April 30). DeNovix launches Squid™ Full Range Pipette: A single device covering 1 – 1000 µL. News-Medical. Retrieved on April 30, 2026 from https://www.news-medical.net/news/20260430/DeNovix-launches-Squide284a2-Full-Range-Pipette-A-single-device-covering-1-e28093-1000-c2b5L.aspx.

  • MLA

    DeNovix Inc.. "DeNovix launches Squid™ Full Range Pipette: A single device covering 1 – 1000 µL". News-Medical. 30 April 2026. <https://www.news-medical.net/news/20260430/DeNovix-launches-Squide284a2-Full-Range-Pipette-A-single-device-covering-1-e28093-1000-c2b5L.aspx>.

  • Chicago

    DeNovix Inc.. "DeNovix launches Squid™ Full Range Pipette: A single device covering 1 – 1000 µL". News-Medical. https://www.news-medical.net/news/20260430/DeNovix-launches-Squide284a2-Full-Range-Pipette-A-single-device-covering-1-e28093-1000-c2b5L.aspx. (accessed April 30, 2026).

  • Harvard

    DeNovix Inc.. 2026. DeNovix launches Squid™ Full Range Pipette: A single device covering 1 – 1000 µL. News-Medical, viewed 30 April 2026, https://www.news-medical.net/news/20260430/DeNovix-launches-Squide284a2-Full-Range-Pipette-A-single-device-covering-1-e28093-1000-c2b5L.aspx.

Suggested Reading

DeNovix releases new budget-friendly 1 µL UV-Vis spectrophotometer
Sustainable Laboratory Product of the Year - CellDrop Automated Cell Counter
DeNovix celebrates sustainability award with Green CellDrop™ Automated Cell Counter Giveaway
How to optimize nuclei extraction & counting for single cell sequencing
Revolutionizing hepatocyte count for researchers
DeNovix releases new CellDrop model and applications
DeNovix releases new Eight Channel Spectrophotometer
DeNovix releases new CellDrop FLxi applications

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Trending Stories

More Content from DeNovix Inc.

See all content from DeNovix Inc.

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
The future of automation: Machine learning–driven hepatocyte and organoid counting