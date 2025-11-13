Social media addiction linked to poor sleep in Bangladeshi students

A new study published in Nature and Science of Sleep reveals a strong connection between social media addiction and poor sleep quality among high school graduates in Bangladesh, offering fresh insights into the mental health and digital habits of young people.

Researchers from the Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine, CHINTA Research Bangladesh, University of South Asia, Jahangirnagar University and the Princess Nourah Bint Abdulrahman University, analyzed data from 1,139 students preparing for university admission. The study found that higher levels of social media addiction were closely associated with poorer sleep quality. Two key symptoms - "relapse" and "daytime performance disruption" - emerged as major links between excessive social media use and sleep problems.

The study also uncovered significant gender differences. Female participants experienced poorer sleep quality when social media addiction was present, while male students exhibited a higher overall prevalence of addiction, suggesting a differential, sex-related susceptibility to the effects of social media use.

Through network analysis, the researchers identified several "central" symptoms that bridged social media use and sleep health: "mood modification," "taking time to fall asleep" (sleep latency) and "efficiency disruption during the day."

"These findings underscore that sleep health and social media behaviors are deeply intertwined," said corresponding author David Gozal, M.D., M.B.A., Ph.D. (Hon), vice president for health affairs at Marshall University and dean of the Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine. "Our results highlight the importance of targeted interventions to promote healthier digital and sleep habits among young people."

The study contributes to a growing body of evidence on the impact of social media on mental and physical well-being and emphasizes the need for awareness campaigns and preventive strategies that consider both behavioral and gender-based factors.