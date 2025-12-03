Purdue technology explored as a potential tool to identify women at higher risk of preeclampsia

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Purdue UniversityDec 3 2025

A researcher in Purdue University's Weldon School of Biomedical Engineering is participating in a two-year research study evaluating approaches to monitor the health of pregnant women in Africa and inform future efforts to reduce maternal mortality.

Young Kim, professor of biomedical engineering, University Faculty Scholar and Showalter Faculty Scholar, has developed an innovation being explored as a potential tool to identify women at higher risk of developing preeclampsia.

Preeclampsia is a major cause of maternal mortality, premature birth, stillbirth and neonatal death worldwide. The two-year study is funded as part of the Gates Foundation's Grand Challenge awards to reduce the burden of preeclampsia.

The solution uses a patented, noninvasive computer-vision method called mHealth conjunctiva AI imaging to analyze smartphone photographs of the eyeball to explore early prediction of preeclampsia. The method extracts microvascular patterns from photos of the conjunctiva, which is a thin and transparent membrane covering the inner eyelids and the white part of the eyeball. It will be used in collaboration with AMPATH in Kenya.

Kim disclosed the computer- and color-vision methods to the Purdue Innovates Office of Technology Commercialization, which has applied for patents to protect the intellectual property.

The work is part of Purdue's presidential One Health initiative, which involves research at the intersection of human, animal and plant health and well-being.

About preeclampsia

Preeclampsia is one of the most common pregnancy complications where persistent high blood pressure develops during pregnancy, usually after the 20th week; it also can develop during the postpartum period. Early diagnosis and treatment are crucial to prevent serious complications for both mother and baby.

The World Health Organization reports preeclampsia affects up to 8% of pregnancies around the world. There are around 46,000 maternal deaths and around half a million fetal or newborn deaths annually due to preeclampsia.

Preeclampsia is insidious in onset, and diagnosis can be either missed or made too late. If left untreated, preeclampsia could be fatal for both the mother and baby. A woman with preeclampsia may have high blood pressure, high levels of protein in her urine that signal kidney damage or other indications of organ damage.

About the photo analysis innovation

During a two-year study of ongoing clinical work, researchers will use computer- and color-vision methods developed at Purdue to analyze smartphone photos. They will recruit 1,600 pregnant women in western Kenya for the study at Moi University via a partnership called AMPATH Kenya, which is deeply engaged with the local communities.

By combining radiomics with supervised learning, we extract microvascular patterns that may be clinically relevant from unmodified photos of the conjunctiva rather than directly imaging the retina. Our team is among the first to identify the conjunctiva as a promising imaging site that offers an alternative window into health conditions and diseases, as reported in the peer-reviewed journals npj Digital Medicine, Science Advances and IEEE Transactions on Image Processing."

Young Kim, professor of biomedical engineering, Purdue University

Kim said numerous studies support the link between microvascular abnormalities like narrowing and construction with high blood pressure.

"Several previous studies found the alterations preceded the clinical onset of preeclampsia," he said. "Microvascular changes in the retina were observed during the early weeks of gestation and were linked to increased peripheral resistance before blood pressure rose."

Kim said traditional computer-vision analysis is limited because of the need for specialized devices like retinal fundus imaging systems. But the Purdue mobile health method to analyze smartphone photos removes this significant barrier.

"Our noninvasive solution eliminates the need for specialized equipment," he said. "Smartphones have recently transformed health care in resource-limited settings where community health workers are often equipped with mobile health apps to connect with health care professionals even from remote areas."

Kim said several milestones are in place to advance the work.

"Our first step will be to refine the prediction model to specifically target preeclampsia rather than general maternal hypertension," he said. "Next, we'll develop a minimally viable mobile app to support scalable validation."

Source:

Purdue University

Posted in: Device / Technology News | Women's Health News

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Blood group A linked to a higher risk of primary biliary cholangitis
New 10-minute scan shows hidden cause of high blood pressure
Higher teen blood pressure predicts who develops heart disease
Chronic drinking weakens the blood-brain barrier through the gut
Better nurse staffing linked to major drops in physician burnout
Maternal exposure to fatty food aromas predisposes offspring to obesity
Prenatal stress hormones may shape when a baby’s teeth erupt
GLP-1 discontinuation associated with more weight gain and pregnancy complications

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Maternal thyroid hormone imbalance linked to increased autism risk in offspring