Red meat consumption disrupts gut bacteria and worsens colonic inflammation

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
WileyAug 20 2025

Epidemiological studies have revealed a strong correlation between red meat consumption and the development of inflammatory bowel disease. In a new study published in Molecular Nutrition and Food Research that was conducted in mice, red meat consumption caused an imbalance of bacteria in the intestinal microbiota. 

Investigators fed mice various kinds of red meat including pork, beef, and mutton for two weeks, and then they induced inflammation in the colon. Intake of these three red meat diets exacerbated colonic inflammation. Analyses revealed an overproduction of pro-inflammatory cytokines and infiltration of immune cells in the colon of mice fed red meat diets. 

These diets led to a marked decrease in the relative abundance of Streptococcus, Akkermansia, Faecalibacterium, and Lactococcus bacterial strains, coupled with an increase in Clostridium and Mucispirillum

This study contributes to improving food innervation approaches for inflammatory bowel disease treatment and indicates a close crosstalk among diet, gut microbiota, and intestinal immunity."

Dan Tian, MD, PhD, co-corresponding author of Capital Medical University, China

Source:

Wiley

Journal reference:

Huang, S., et al. (2025). Red Meat Diet Exacerbates Colitis by Promoting the Accumulation of Myeloid Cells and Disrupting Gut Microbiota. Molecular Nutrition & Food Research. doi.org/10.1002/mnfr.70203.

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Artificial intelligence enables discovery of novel compounds to fight drug-resistant bacteria
Tailored granola transforms gut bacteria and improves mood
Research shows synergistic effects of tunicamycin and β-lactam antibiotics against gram-positive bacteria
Balancing copper antimicrobials to combat antibiotic resistance
Study: Lignin shows strong antiviral and antibacterial properties
Bacteria-based cancer therapy achieves tumor eradication without immune cells
Study finds two-way link between gut bacteria and insomnia
Impulsivity shapes diet and gut bacteria in healthy adults, study finds

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Bacteria and viruses team up to target cancer