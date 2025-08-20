Red meat consumption disrupts gut bacteria and worsens colonic inflammation

Epidemiological studies have revealed a strong correlation between red meat consumption and the development of inflammatory bowel disease. In a new study published in Molecular Nutrition and Food Research that was conducted in mice, red meat consumption caused an imbalance of bacteria in the intestinal microbiota.

Investigators fed mice various kinds of red meat including pork, beef, and mutton for two weeks, and then they induced inflammation in the colon. Intake of these three red meat diets exacerbated colonic inflammation. Analyses revealed an overproduction of pro-inflammatory cytokines and infiltration of immune cells in the colon of mice fed red meat diets.

These diets led to a marked decrease in the relative abundance of Streptococcus, Akkermansia, Faecalibacterium, and Lactococcus bacterial strains, coupled with an increase in Clostridium and Mucispirillum.

This study contributes to improving food innervation approaches for inflammatory bowel disease treatment and indicates a close crosstalk among diet, gut microbiota, and intestinal immunity." Dan Tian, MD, PhD, co-corresponding author of Capital Medical University, China