Aptamer announces new data at ASGCT

Aptamer Group plc, the leading developer of next-generation synthetic binders delivering innovation to the life science industry, presented new data on its Optimer therapeutic delivery vehicle for liver fibrosis at the American Society of Gene and Cell Therapy (ASGCT) Annual Meeting in New Orleans, LA (13-17 May 2025).

New data show Optimer delivery vehicle could be used in precision medicines across diverse fibrotic diseases. Image Credit: Aptamer Group

Developed through an internal research program and in collaboration with AstraZeneca, the Optimer system is based on next-generation synthetic oligonucleotide ligands designed to achieve tissue-specific targeting. The latest findings show that the Optimer construct selectively targets fibrotic tissue across multiple organ systems—including liver, kidney, skin, lung, and heart—and is compatible with both mouse and rat models, for convenient transition to preclinical animal studies.

These results establish the translational potential of the Optimer platform, which has shown compatibility with small interfering RNAs (siRNAs) and demonstrated effective delivery of three distinct siRNA payloads to fibrotic sites. This modularity supports the platform’s adaptability for a broad range of therapeutic applications in the context of fibrosis, where there is high unmet need.

The platform's ability to engage multiple fibrotic tissues suggests a shared pathophysiological targeting mechanism that may be exploited to develop precision anti-fibrotic therapies. These findings position the Optimer platform as a promising candidate for further preclinical validation and potentially clinical development, especially given the high unmet need and limited treatment options in fibrotic disease.