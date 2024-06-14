Partnership with Microsaic Systems for Optimer-enabled water monitoring

Aptamer Group plc (AIM: APTA), the developer of novel Optimer® binders to enable innovation in the life sciences industry, announces a partnership with Microsaic Systems to develop a panel of Optimer binders for integration into a water testing system. 

Microsaic Systems has recently purchased the Microtox® water testing system. Earlier work with Aptamer’s COVID-19 Optimer binders and this water testing system showed their successful integration into the pathogen detectors and superior detection performance compared to alternative affinity ligands, such as Affimers. Successful trials have previously taken place using the Optimer-enabled pathogen detectors for COVID-19 within the UK wastewater system. Following the Microtox® acquisition, Microsaic intends to develop the device to commerciality using a panel of Optimer binders that specifically detect several major waterborne pathogens.   

Aptamer has reached Heads of Terms with Microsaic for the development of a panel of Optimer binders to advance the water testing system. Aptamer Group will develop a number of new Optimer binders to common waterborne pathogens, such as E.coli, Cholera, Cryptosporidium, Legionella and Norovirus. Following development, the binders will be available for integration into the water pathogen detectors for the rapid and sensitive detection of multiple pathogens of serious concern to public health. This continuous water testing solution will allow the detection of pathogens in real-time, without delays associated with sending samples for laboratory-based testing, and has shown to be simply integrated with nationwide water systems for early detection of potential infections.   

“We are pleased to work with Microsaic and support their development of the water testing system. Applying the pathogen detector within national water systems could help prevent disease outbreaks by rapidly identifying specific hotspots. The robust nature of Optimer binders means that they can work within tests as diverse as lab-based diagnostics and environmental water monitoring. Previous work has demonstrated that Optimer binders allow highly sensitive pathogen detection in the wastewater testing system, and we are pleased to build on this with the new team at Microsaic as they advance the platform to commerciality. “ 
Dr Arron Tolley, Chief Technical Officer of Aptamer Group

Posted in: Business / Finance | Miscellaneous News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Aptamer Group. (2024, June 14). Partnership with Microsaic Systems for Optimer-enabled water monitoring. News-Medical. Retrieved on June 14, 2024 from https://www.news-medical.net/news/20240614/Partnership-with-Microsaic-Systems-for-Optimer-enabled-water-monitoring.aspx.

  • MLA

    Aptamer Group. "Partnership with Microsaic Systems for Optimer-enabled water monitoring". News-Medical. 14 June 2024. <https://www.news-medical.net/news/20240614/Partnership-with-Microsaic-Systems-for-Optimer-enabled-water-monitoring.aspx>.

  • Chicago

    Aptamer Group. "Partnership with Microsaic Systems for Optimer-enabled water monitoring". News-Medical. https://www.news-medical.net/news/20240614/Partnership-with-Microsaic-Systems-for-Optimer-enabled-water-monitoring.aspx. (accessed June 14, 2024).

  • Harvard

    Aptamer Group. 2024. Partnership with Microsaic Systems for Optimer-enabled water monitoring. News-Medical, viewed 14 June 2024, https://www.news-medical.net/news/20240614/Partnership-with-Microsaic-Systems-for-Optimer-enabled-water-monitoring.aspx.

Suggested Reading

Aptamer Therapeutics collaborates with Cancer Research UK for drug development program
Aptamer Group and Mologic enter commercial partnership to develop aptamer-based SARS-CoV-2 rapid antigen test
Aptamer Group and PinotBio collaborate to develop new therapeutic drug conjugates
Aptamer and Timser partner to deliver world’s first blood test for cervical cancer
Aptamer Group collaborates with world-leading pharmaceutical company to evaluate Optimer technology
Aptamer Group Extends Collaboration With Leading Biopharmaceutical Company to Explore Next-Generation Drug Delivery Approaches
Aptamer and Neuro-Bio enter the second phase of Alzheimer’s test development
Aptamer Group collaborates with BizCom to market Optimer discovery and development services in Japan

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Aptamer Group and Bio-Works Technologies partner to enable improved solutions for gene therapy manufacturing