Yourgene Health launches LightBench Discover

Yourgene HealthJul 15 2025

Yourgene Health (part of the Novacyt group of companies), a leading international molecular diagnostics group, announces the launch of LightBench® Discover, a high-precision 3-in-1 instrument for genomic research labs conducting long-read sequencing.

The concept for the LightBench Discover was developed following a close collaboration with PacBio®, where Yourgene Health became a PacBio Compatible Partner for the original LightBench in November 2023. As part of product development for LightBench Discover, Yourgene Health deployed prototype instruments into the field to gather customer feedback on user experience, develop protocols and run real-world samples to assess the instruments' performance.

LightBench Discover is an integrated single benchtop solution that replaces the need for multiple instruments in labs conducting long-read HiFi sequencing, who need both large fragment analytics (larger than 20 kilobases) and DNA size selection. In addition, LightBench Discover also delivers fluorometric quantification. Researchers benefit from a cost-effective, high-performance system that enhances efficiency, whilst eliminating the need to invest in multiple instruments with separate service contracts and software platforms. The product has extended capabilities (compared to the original LightBench) for large fragment analytics up to 150 kilobases, along with size selection (powered by Ranger® Technology) and quantification functions, making it ideal for research applications utilising long-read sequencing on the PacBio Revio® or Vega™ systems.

Today, the Company has released the Technical Note showcasing data from its collaborator, The CoLab at the HudsonAlpha Institute for Biotechnology in Alabama, US. The Technical Note will be hosted on the Company's website https://yourgenehealth.com/our-products/instruments/lightbench-discover/ and on the PacBio Compatible Partners webpage https://www.pacb.com/3rd-party-compatible-products/.

The product development and launch of LightBench Discover is a significant achievement for the Novacyt team, and I would like to congratulate everyone for their efforts. LightBench Discover's 3-in-1 technology provides cost efficiencies, enhances quality control, simplifies workflows and delivers high-accuracy analytics which have all been designed around our customers' needs. This new offering from Novacyt will only further strengthen our existing partnerships and keep us at the forefront of genomic research."

Lyn Rees, CEO, Novacyt

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
