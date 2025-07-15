OMED Health launches new gastrointestinal treatments and services through personalized Health Plans

OMED Health ("OMED"), a UK-based business pioneering non-invasive breath analysis for gut health and part of Owlstone Medical ("Owlstone"), the global leader in Breath Biopsy® for applications in early disease detection and precision medicine, today announced the launch of OMED Health Plans, personalized treatments and services to help patients gain control of their functional gastrointestinal (GI) conditions, a problem that affects over one billion people worldwide.

OMED Health Plans, available first in Great Britain, include the diagnosis of Small Intestinal Bacterial Overgrowth (SIBO) and Intestinal Methanogen Overgrowth (IMO) through at-home breath testing and substrate tests using the proprietary OMED Health Breath Analyzer, supporting the push to move care from hospitals to communities; clinician-led care pathways including nutritional protocols such as FODMAP and therapeutic interventions; and 1:1 clinical consultation for ongoing expert support. Initially the Plans will be made available through healthcare providers, who will leverage the platform to offer efficient non-invasive GI diagnostics alongside targeted treatment to reduce delivery costs and improve patient outcomes, and to consumers.

Digestive health is one of the largest untapped opportunities in consumer-facing diagnostics and chronic disease management, Through the expanded OMED offering, patients with functional GI conditions will for the first time be able to access end-to-end, clinician-led, and evidence-based treatment plans utilizing longitudinal breath monitoring, optimized specifically for them based on their breath profiles." Billy Boyle, CEO and Co-founder, Owlstone Medical

Feedback from participants in pilot programs has been very positive, with many citing significantly improved digestive health following diagnosis of SIBO or IMO using the OMED Breath Analyzer and subsequent treatment and follow-up monitoring.

"Owlstone is building a category-defining platform through OMED Health at the intersection of diagnostics, digital health, therapeutics, and personalized care," added Boyle. "With recurring revenue potential, robust unit economics, and a vast addressable market, OMED is well positioned to address a major gap in chronic GI care, enabling rapid growth by providing effective, evidence-based GI care at scale. Beyond the significant opportunity in Great Britain, there is large upside potential through expansion to other markets through strategic partnerships and licensing."