How microRNA is transforming science: From discovery to diagnostics

insights from industry Lohit Khera Head of Scientific Sales Norgen Biotek

In this interview, industry expert Dr. Lohit Khera discusses the evolving role of microRNA in research, diagnostics, and precision medicine. He also highlights the latest RNA extraction and analysis innovations and how these advanced technologies address key challenges in small RNA research.

What initially sparked the scientific interest in microRNA, and how has that focus evolved over the past decade?

The discovery that microRNAs (miRNAs) regulate gene expression post-transcriptionally was a paradigm shift, and their role in developmental biology and cancer caught researchers’ attention globally.

Over the last decade, the field has exploded with biomarker discovery from liquid biopsy samples, diagnostics, and even therapeutics, where researchers are designing miRNA mimics and inhibitors. It is becoming a translational science, with strong industry and clinical ties.

What makes microRNA such a powerful target in current biological and biomedical research?

MicroRNAs have a rare leverage because they act like molecular switches that fine-tune entire gene networks; they might or might not be specific to single genes. They are also stable in biofluids, making them ideal candidates for non-invasive diagnostics from liquid biopsy samples. Their tissue- and disease-specific expression patterns provide specificity, and optimized miRNA extraction kits bring ease of use and sensitivity, which is precisely what researchers want in their biomarker or therapeutic targets.

Why is the ability to isolate all sizes of RNA—especially microRNA—so vital for researchers today?

Small RNAs are notoriously tricky to capture with traditional kits that favor longer transcripts, but their functional importance is huge. Many labs might miss out on critical data because their extraction methods are not optimized for “real” total RNA recovery. Whether for targeted microRNA expression profiling or performing sequencing, you need high-quality microRNA in appropriate concentrations. This ensures reproducibility and accuracy, especially when working with low-input like biofluids or degraded samples like FFPE tissue.

What are the biggest challenges researchers face when working with small RNA, and how are these being addressed by emerging technologies?

Low abundance and contaminating background noise are persistent hurdles. Small RNAs are often lost during extraction due to low abundance and the common extraction technologies suffering from inherent bias toward large nucleic acids. Although better binding chemistries and ultra-low input kits promise better extraction, they have to depend on either using large carrier RNA or strong chemicals that can eventually make their way into the final eluted RNA and interfere with downstream applications. Silicon carbide is a revolutionary resin that can capture small RNA without the need for carrier RNA or unwanted chemicals.

Background noise is another prevalent issue that is more concerning for NGS-based downstream applications. This background noise uses up crucial reagents during small RNA sequencing and impacts the genome-mapped reads and miRNA mapping. Norgen has recently released the EXTRAClean kit, which eliminates this issue, significantly enhancing the output from small RNA sequencing.

Can you share the story behind Norgen Biotek Corp.'s founding and the problem it originally set out to solve in RNA research?

Norgen Biotek was founded by Dr. Yosef Haj-Ahmad, a scientist with a mission to develop and manufacture revolutionary nucleic acid (NA) purification kits, especially from complex samples like serum or FFPE tissue. The core issue was yield and integrity for small NAs like exosomal RNA and cell-free DNA (cfDNA). We wanted to develop a platform that delivered consistent, high-quality small RNAs across all fragment sizes down to 20-25-nucleotide-long miRNAs. Our silicon carbide-based technology was born out of that need. It is now used by researchers who cannot afford to lose signal due to partial recovery.

Image Credit: Norgen Biotek Corp.

Norgen has developed its unique silicon carbide-based technology for RNA isolation. How does this approach compare to more traditional silica-based methods?

Silicon carbide has a broader binding profile than silica, particularly for low molecular weight nucleic acids. This means we can retain long and small RNAs and RNA with low and high GC content with high efficiency. Traditional silica columns tend to favor longer and high-GC-content transcripts and may underrepresent microRNAs or fragmented RNAs. Our approach offers better consistency, particularly for complex or low-input samples.

Image Credit: Norgen Biotek Corp.

What are some of the most promising applications of microRNA in fields like oncology, agriculture, or diagnostics?

In oncology, circulating microRNAs are transforming how we detect and monitor cancers. They offer real-time snapshots of tumor burden and treatment response.

In agriculture, plant microRNAs are being explored to improve crop resilience and disease resistance. Diagnostic applications like salivary microRNAs for oral cancers or urinary microRNAs for kidney disease are also booming.

How is microRNA used to drive innovation in non-invasive or minimally invasive diagnostics?

MicroRNAs are ideal for liquid biopsies—they can be isolated from plasma (blood), urine, and saliva, and their expression patterns change with disease state. This makes them perfect for early detection and monitoring without needing tissue biopsies. We are seeing diagnostic panels emerge for cancers, cardiovascular conditions, and even neurodegenerative diseases. Some companies are even combining microRNA profiles with machine learning to enhance predictive power. It is a leap toward accessible, non-invasive diagnostics that can be used in routine screening.

As demand grows for precision medicine, how do you see RNA—especially small RNA—shaping the future of personalized treatment?

Small RNAs are becoming the molecular fingerprints of disease. Their ability to reflect dynamic physiological states makes them incredibly useful for tailoring treatments. For example, microRNA signatures can help stratify patients and predict therapeutic response in cancer. As we integrate multi-omics into precision medicine, microRNA profiling offers a complementary layer that bridges gene expression with clinical phenotype. I think in the near future, we will see more and more inclusion of microRNA-informed therapeutic decisions.

The last two Nobel Prizes in physiology have spotlighted RNA-based discoveries—what does that say about the future of this field?

It underscores RNA’s central role in biology and medicine. From identifying miRNA many years ago to the recent impact of modified mRNA for the COVID-19 vaccine, the Nobel wins reflect decades of foundational work finally bearing fruit. This validation is helping to increase funding, innovation, and public interest. RNA is no longer just a messenger, it is a tool, a therapeutic, and a diagnostic molecule. The future of biomedicine will have RNA at the centre.

How do you envision the role of automation and AI in the future of RNA extraction and analysis?

Automation is key to consistency, especially as labs scale up testing or operate in regulated environments. We are seeing more demand for pre-filled, automation-ready kits and scalable protocols for varying volumes of liquid biopsy samples. Meanwhile, AI is transforming data interpretation from microRNA-based diagnostics, where expression patterns can be subtle. Machine learning algorithms can detect clinically relevant patterns involving many different miRNAs that are easy to miss with traditional methods. Together, automation and AI accelerate discovery while minimizing human error, making RNA workflows more efficient and reproducible.

About Dr. Lohit Khera

Dr. Khera is the Head of Scientific Sales at Norgen Biotek. With more than 10 years of experience in cancer research and molecular biology from prestigious institutions like the Weizmann Institute of Science and LSU Health Science Center, Dr. Khera is dedicated to advancing global cancer research and diagnostics through cutting-edge technologies.