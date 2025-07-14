EAGLE model predicts key lung cancer mutations from routine biopsy

A new AI tool reads lung cancer biopsy slides in under an hour, accurately predicting mutations and saving patients delays, costs and tissue loss, marking a turning point in precision cancer care.

A human body with transparent skin showcasing lung cancer, 3D illustration complemented by a light micrograph of the lung adenocarcinomaStudy: Real-world deployment of a fine-tuned pathology foundation model for lung cancer biomarker detection. Image credit: Kateryna Kon/Shutterstock.com

A recent Nature Medicine study compiled a large international clinical dataset of digital lung adenocarcinoma (LUAD) slides to facilitate the development of a computational epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) biomarker.

Testing for EGFR mutations in lung adenocarcinoma

LUAD is the most prevalent form of lung cancer, with EGFR being the most common somatic mutation in kinase genes. Accurate EGFR testing is crucial to ensure patients receive the correct first-line therapy. EGFR testing is done for patients with advanced-stage LUAD; otherwise, molecular testing in lung cancer is the standard line of investigation. EGFR testing is significantly below the level determined by clearly published guidelines. There could be many reasons, including technical hurdles in obtaining and processing samples for testing and insufficient material from diagnostic biopsies.

Computational methods to detect EGFR mutations can significantly improve the clinical workflow for lung cancer diagnostic biopsies. Only the digitized pathology slides from the diagnostic Hematoxylin and Eosin (H&E) biopsy would be used as a substrate, enabling the result to be reported with no physical processing and little cost. The immediate production of results should also allow for informing all other downstream decisions.

About the study

This study developed the EAGLE (EGFR AI Genomic Lung Evaluation) and showcased its clinical usefulness as an H&E-based computational biomarker. The goal was to enhance the standard molecular workflow by using the diagnostic biopsies of LUAD patients to predict the EGFR mutational status. Unlike the traditional workflow, AI-assisted screening often precludes rapid testing. This was done while maintaining overall high screening performance. Next-generation sequencing (NGS)- based testing was still required for samples that were screened positive.

A large international clinical dataset of digital lung adenocarcinoma (LUAD) slides was compiled to train the algorithm in line with the broad biological and technical variability expected from real clinical deployment. A total of 5,174 slides from the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (MSKCC) were used to fine-tune a state-of-the-art pathology foundation model. Model validation was done using 1,742 internal slides from MSKCC and on external test cohorts to ensure robustness.

These included institutions in the United States and Europe and spanned multiple slide scanners, demonstrating the model's generalizability across institutions and multiple scanners. A silent trial was conducted by deploying EAGLE in real time to simulate its performance in a real-world setting.

Study findings

EAGLE performed at the expected level on novel cases and was deemed suitable for clinical implementation. The results of the EGFR rapid test were compared with the results of the Idylla test. Idylla showed a positive predictive value (PPV) of 0.988, sensitivity of 0.918, specificity of 0.993, and a negative predictive value (NPV) of 0.954 in the period analyzed. The model achieved an area under the curve value (AUC) of 0.847. The performance was less accurate in metastatic specimens (AUC 0.75) compared to primary samples (AUC 0.90).

Related Stories

Using tissue amount as a proxy for tumor amount, the surface area was calculated based on the tiles used for model inference. A general trend was noted, whereby the model performance was enhanced as the area of the analyzed tissue increased. Further tests revealed that the model was able to detect all of the clinically relevant EGFR mutations, thereby highlighting the robustness of EAGLE across variants. The model's performance on external cohorts was also in line with the internal validation and showed an AUC of 0.870.

A silent trial was run at MSKCC to test real-world applicability. As in the previous case, the model performance was lower in metastatic specimens (AUC 0.760), compared to primary samples (AUC 0.896). Lymph nodes (AUC 0.74) and bones (AUC 0.71) performed particularly poorly. The overall AUC was comparable to previous results at 0.853. These results further supported the deployment of EAGLE for primary samples. The artificial intelligence (AI)-assisted workflow could lead to a lower number of samples being rapidly tested, based on the output of EAGLE.

Three threshold strategies were explored in the trial to determine how many rapid tests could be spared while maintaining performance comparable to traditional workflows. Depending on the chosen threshold, the AI-assisted workflow reduced rapid tests by 18% to 43% while preserving high NPV and PPV values.
The turnaround time for EAGLE was also a key advantage, delivering results in a median of just 44 minutes, significantly faster than the minimum 48 hours needed for rapid testing and several weeks for NGS.

The real-world setting silent trial was important as it helped researchers understand how the newly devised protocol performed, including possible sources of false negative and false positive results. By examining attention heatmaps overlaid on tissue slides, the team identified that false positives often involved biologically related mutations like ERBB2 insertions or MET exon 14 skipping events. False negatives tended to occur in samples with minimal tumor architecture, such as cytology specimens or blood-heavy biopsies.

It was hypothesized that the error rate could be lowered significantly if pathologists manually interpreted the results. The EAGLE is not intended to replace NGS sequencing but is only a screening test. EAGLE is meant to identify likely positive cases and efficiently rule out EGFR mutations. Because EAGLE does not distinguish between EGFR subtypes that require different targeted therapies, NGS confirmation is still necessary before treatment selection.

Conclusions

This study presented a validated computational pathology model for detecting EGFR mutation in LUAD. The model can reduce tissue consumption, improve diagnostic efficiency, and accelerate AI adoption in clinical practice. EAGLE achieved its performance by fine-tuning a vision transformer-based foundation model, highlighting a shift toward more generalizable AI tools in pathology. Future research should consider additional biomarkers and study them in a prospective clinical trial.

Download your PDF copy now!

Journal reference:
  • Campanella, G., Kumar, N., Nanda, S. et al (2025). Real-world deployment of a fine-tuned pathology foundation model for lung cancer biomarker detection. Nature Medicine. Doi: https://doi.org/10.1038/s41591-025-03780-x. https://www.nature.com/articles/s41591-025-03780-x

Posted in: Men's Health News | Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Women's Health News | Disease/Infection News

Comments (0)
Dr. Priyom Bose

Written by

Dr. Priyom Bose

Priyom holds a Ph.D. in Plant Biology and Biotechnology from the University of Madras, India. She is an active researcher and an experienced science writer. Priyom has also co-authored several original research articles that have been published in reputed peer-reviewed journals. She is also an avid reader and an amateur photographer.

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Bose, Priyom. (2025, July 14). EAGLE model predicts key lung cancer mutations from routine biopsy. News-Medical. Retrieved on July 14, 2025 from https://www.news-medical.net/news/20250714/EAGLE-model-predicts-key-lung-cancer-mutations-from-routine-biopsy.aspx.

  • MLA

    Bose, Priyom. "EAGLE model predicts key lung cancer mutations from routine biopsy". News-Medical. 14 July 2025. <https://www.news-medical.net/news/20250714/EAGLE-model-predicts-key-lung-cancer-mutations-from-routine-biopsy.aspx>.

  • Chicago

    Bose, Priyom. "EAGLE model predicts key lung cancer mutations from routine biopsy". News-Medical. https://www.news-medical.net/news/20250714/EAGLE-model-predicts-key-lung-cancer-mutations-from-routine-biopsy.aspx. (accessed July 14, 2025).

  • Harvard

    Bose, Priyom. 2025. EAGLE model predicts key lung cancer mutations from routine biopsy. News-Medical, viewed 14 July 2025, https://www.news-medical.net/news/20250714/EAGLE-model-predicts-key-lung-cancer-mutations-from-routine-biopsy.aspx.

Suggested Reading

Multi-contaminant water treatment could prevent tens of thousands of cancer cases
Pathogenic mechanisms of Fusobacterium nucleatum in colorectal cancer and emerging therapies
HPV16 and 18 nearly eliminated in vaccinated Danish women but other high risk types persist
Updated NeoVax cancer vaccine shows improved immune response in melanoma trial
Genetically modified herpes virus shows promise against advanced melanoma
Coffee ring effect inspires breakthrough in rapid at-home tests for disease detection
Energy waves on cancer cell surfaces linked to tumor growth and aggressiveness
New RNA-based liquid biopsy detects early colorectal cancer with high accuracy

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
KAIST scientists develop tool to fight drug resistance in cancer