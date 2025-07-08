Gamma knife radiosurgery shows high tumor control in brain metastases from ovarian cancer

Background and objectives

Brain metastases from ovarian cancer (BMFOC) are rare but associated with poor prognosis. This study aimed to evaluate the efficacy and safety of Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery (GKSRS) in managing patients with BMFOC.

Methods

A retrospective analysis was conducted on 22 patients with BMFOC who were treated with GKSRS between January 2015 and May 2019. The median age at the start of treatment was 57.7 years (range, 46–72 years). A total of 70 brain metastases were treated, with each patient having between one and nine metastatic tumors. The mean tumor volume was 3.6 cm3 (range, 0.1–22.7 cm3). The mean peripheral dose was 16 Gy (range, 7–20 Gy), and the mean isodose curve was 54.6% (range, 45–80%).

Results

At 12 months post-GKSRS, 68 metastatic tumors were assessed: 32 (47.1%) showed complete response, 20 (29.4%) had partial response, 14 (20.6%) remained stable, and two (2.9%) progressed, leading to a tumor control rate of 97.1%. No acute or chronic toxicity was observed.

Conclusions

The findings of this study indicate that GKSRS may serve as an effective treatment modality for selected BMFOC patients, offering high intracranial tumor control rates. The data indicate that GKSRS is generally well tolerated, with no significant adverse effects observed in this study. While GKSRS may be a valuable option for managing BMFOC, treatment decisions should be individualized, taking into account factors such as tumor burden, extracranial disease status, performance status, and patient preferences.