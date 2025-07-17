CRISPR-mediated DNA methylation editing regulates inflammation and tumor growth

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Josep Carreras Leukaemia Research InstituteJul 17 2025

Genes, fragments of DNA located on our chromosomes, control much of what happens in cells. Each cell activates only the genes it needs, silencing the rest through molecular "switches" present on each gene. However, these switches can sometimes be erroneously activated, leading the cell to behave abnormally and potentially resulting in diseases such as cancer or autoimmune disorders.

The activity of these "switches" is regulated by their methylation status, chemical marks that can be added to or removed from DNA. Thanks to new tools based on CRISPR-Cas9 technology, the team led by Dr José Luis Sardina, group leader at the Josep Carreras Institute, has succeeded in controlling the "switch" of the IL1RN gene in cells derived from human leukemia, turning it on or off by adding or removing these chemical marks.

The results of the study, led by Dr Gemma Valcárcel and conducted in collaboration with Dr. Esteban Ballestar's team, have just been published in the prestigious journal Science Advances. The research demonstrates how precise control of IL1RN gene activity affects the production of inflammatory cells that respond abnormally to external stimuli. This altered response causes the cells to produce modified inflammatory cytokines, showing a distinct capacity to modulate tumor growth in laboratory models.

This proof of concept demonstrates that it is possible to regulate the activity of key immune system genes such as IL1RN through DNA methylation, thereby modulating functions like inflammation or tumor progression. Although researchers already suspected that such chemical modifications could influence immune system behavior, this study provides the first experimental evidence confirming that connection and revealing its functional consequences.

Related Stories

With this knowledge and the technological capability to activate or deactivate individual genes with precision, the door is opened to the development of new strategies aimed at intervening in the most fundamental biological processes of immune cells and, potentially, new therapies for certain subtypes of leukemia and other diseases with an inflammatory component.

This work was funded by the Government of Spain, the Government of Catalonia, the Carlos III Health Institute, and Worldwide Cancer Research.

Source:

Josep Carreras Leukaemia Research Institute

Journal reference:

Valcárcel, G., et al. (2025). Modulating immune cell fate and inflammation through CRISPR-mediated DNA methylation editing. Science Advances. doi.org/10.1126/sciadv.adt1644.

Posted in: Genomics | Device / Technology News | Medical Science News | Medical Condition News

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Van Andel Institute scientists develop improved technique to profile DNA methylation in single cells
New AI blood test tracks pancreatic cancer treatment response
Wayne State researchers investigate PFAS impact on male fertility
Protein ELAV identified as key regulator of circular RNAs in the brain
Air pollution exposure in pregnancy may increase asthma risk for the next generation
New molecular target identified for pancreatic cancer treatment
Mapping the metabolic journey of blood stem cells
Investigating the role of ultra-processed foods in the inheritance of autism and ADHD

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Molecular psychiatrist redefines the genetic basis of neurodevelopmental conditions