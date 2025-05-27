Molecular psychiatrist redefines the genetic basis of neurodevelopmental conditions

In a comprehensive Genomic Press interview published today, Professor Barbara Franke unveils her remarkable scientific journey from an inquisitive child fascinated by nature to becoming one of the world's most influential researchers in biological psychiatry. The molecular psychiatrist at Radboud University has fundamentally transformed our understanding of how genetic variations lead to altered behavior in neurodevelopmental conditions, particularly ADHD.

From HeLa cells to human behavior

Professor Franke's career trajectory took an unexpected turn during a practical session isolating DNA from HeLa cells. "I fell in love with molecular genetics," she recalls, describing how this pivotal moment shifted her focus from studying great apes in Africa to unraveling the molecular mysteries of human behavior. This transition ultimately led her to psychiatric genetics, where she found her true calling in addressing the controversial and misunderstood nature of ADHD.

With over 500 peer-reviewed publications, Professor Franke has established herself among the top 1% most cited scientists globally. Her work extends far beyond traditional gene identification, employing innovative approaches that bridge multiple scientific disciplines. "I am absolutely amazed at how much we can already learn about the biological pathways and brain-cellular substrates underlying psychiatric conditions using data science methods," she notes, while emphasizing the indispensable role of experimental validation.

Building bridges across disciplines

Professor Franke's leadership in founding multiple international research consortia, including the International Multicentre persistent ADHD Collaboration (IMpACT) and the ECNP Network ADHD across the lifespan, demonstrates her commitment to collaborative science. As a founding member of the Psychiatric Genomics Consortium (PGC), she recognized early that advancing psychiatric genetics required unprecedented international cooperation.

Her research philosophy combines cutting-edge bioinformatics with experimental models ranging from fruit flies to human induced pluripotent stem cells. This multifaceted approach raises intriguing questions about how genetic variations translate into behavioral differences and whether understanding these mechanisms could lead to more personalized treatments for neurodevelopmental conditions.

A new vision for psychiatric classification

Currently heading the Medical Neuroscience department at Radboud University Medical Center, Professor Franke harbors ambitious goals. "We still need a new nosology in psychiatry, and I want to contribute to that by identifying genes and pathways," she explains. Her recent venture into epigenetics research explores how environmental factors interact with genetic predispositions, potentially unlocking new avenues for prevention and intervention strategies.

The decorated Knight in the Order of the Netherlands Lion approaches her work with a philosophy captured by the German proverb she lives by: "Die Suppe wird nicht so heiß gegessen, wie sie gekocht wird" ("The soup is not eaten as hot as it is cooked"). This balanced perspective has enabled her to navigate complex scientific challenges while mentoring the next generation of researchers.

Impact beyond the laboratory

Professor Franke's influence extends beyond her scientific contributions. Her "jump first, think later" mentorship approach has empowered countless young scientists, particularly women, to seize opportunities in competitive research environments. This philosophy raises important questions about how scientific culture might evolve if more researchers embraced calculated risk-taking and rapid decision-making.

The interview reveals fascinating insights into Professor Franke's recent move to epigenetics, using advanced single-cell resolution techniques to study DNA modifications and transcriptomes. These cutting-edge approaches could potentially identify biomarkers for treatment response or reveal critical windows for intervention during brain development.

As psychiatric conditions continue to affect millions worldwide, Professor Franke's work offers hope for improved diagnosis and treatment. Her integration of molecular biology, neuroscience, and clinical psychiatry exemplifies the interdisciplinary approach needed to tackle complex brain disorders. The question remains: How quickly can these biological insights translate into tangible improvements in patient care?

