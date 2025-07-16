Van Andel Institute scientists develop improved technique to profile DNA methylation in single cells

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Van Andel Research InstituteJul 16 2025

Van Andel Institute scientists have developed an improved technique to comprehensively profile DNA methylation in single cells, an advance that will help researchers better study the role of epigenetics in cancer and other diseases.

DNA methylation is an epigenetic mechanism that influences how and when the instructions in DNA are used without changing the DNA sequence itself. As a result, DNA methylation is a key player in many fundamental biological processes including development, gene expression and cell differentiation. Methylation errors are well-known contributors to cancer and have been implicated in a host of other disorders.

The new method, called scDEEP-mC, yields very high-resolution maps of DNA methylation and is the most efficient single-cell DNA methylation technique developed to date. Scientists can use scDEEP-mC to reveal powerful new insights into single-cell biology and identify differences that set rare cell types apart from other cells. scDEEP-mC also supports many cutting-edge analyses in single cells, including estimation of cellular age using epigenetic clocks, analysis of hemimethylation and creation of whole-chromosome X-inactivation epigenetic profiles.

A study describing scDEEP-mC was recently published in the journal Nature Communications. VAI's Peter W. Laird, Ph.D., and Hui Shen, Ph.D., are co-corresponding authors.

Related Stories

"scDEEP-mC allows us to see DNA methylation at varying stages of DNA replication in individual cells - something that has not been possible until now," said Nathan Spix, Ph.D., co-first author of the study and a postdoctoral fellow in the Laird Lab. "For example, scDEEP-mC can help us pinpoint early DNA methylation changes in single cells that go on to become cancerous. If we know what goes wrong in the early stages of this process, we can use that information to develop new ways to detect and treat disease."

Because of technical limitations, other DNA methylation analysis methods do not allow for direct comparisons between cells. Instead, they require scientists to average signals from groups of cells, obscuring important but subtle differences between individual cells. scDEEP-mC's high-resolution data enables scientists to more effectively identify cell subtypes, methylation patterns and other important features such as differences between older cells and newly replicated cells.

Source:

Van Andel Research Institute

Journal reference:

Spix, N. J., et al. (2025). High-coverage allele-resolved single-cell DNA methylation profiling reveals cell lineage, X-inactivation state, and replication dynamics. Nature Communications. doi.org/10.1038/s41467-025-61589-1.

Posted in: Cell Biology | Genomics | Device / Technology News

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Landmark discovery reshapes understanding of key cancer protein MCL-1
Researchers create over 400 types of nerve cells from stem cells
Scientists identify key role of T-bet in flu memory B cells
SPT Labtech and Semarion collaborate to advance automated cell-based assay workflows
Osteoblast estrogen receptor signaling found essential for bone integrity
Energy waves on cancer cell surfaces linked to tumor growth and aggressiveness
NMDP and CIBMTR release updated guidelines to improve donor selection for transplants
Bioprinted implants restore hormone function in adrenal insufficiency

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
New immunotherapy targets leukemia at its root