SPT Labtech and Semarion collaborate to advance automated cell-based assay workflows

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
SPT LabtechJul 9 2025

SPT Labtech, a global leader in innovative laboratory automation, today announced a strategic collaboration with Semarion, a University of Cambridge spin-out company from the Cavendish Laboratory combining materials engineering and cell biology to tackle unmet drug screening needs. The partnership will integrate SPT Labtech’s firefly® liquid handling platform with Semarion’s SemaCyte® microcarrier technology to develop a flexible, scalable, and automated workflow that simplifies and accelerates key stages of adherent cell assay development.

By integrating SPT Labtech’s versatile firefly liquid handling platform with Semarion’s microcarrier-based approach, the collaboration will overcome long-standing challenges in miniaturizing and automating complex cell biology processes.

Together, SPT Labtech and Semarion will set a new standard for flexibility and scalability in cell-based assay design—enabling researchers to more easily adapt workflows to their unique applications while improving efficiency and reproducibility, for example, high-content image based assays such as cell painting.

This collaboration is an exciting opportunity to explore how cutting-edge technologies like Semarion’s microcarriers can be seamlessly integrated into flexible automation platforms like firefly. We’re looking forward to developing tools that truly empower scientists working at the forefront of cellular research.”

Maryia Karpiyevich, Product Development Scientist, SPT Labtech

Jeroen Verheyen, CEO and Co-Founder at Semarion, added: This partnership demonstrates the impact of combining our innovative microcarrier technology with agile automation. By Integrating our SemaCyte platform with SPT Labtech’s firefly system, we’re unlocking a new class of flexible, miniaturized workflows that streamline assay development and unlock more scalable discovery pipelines.”

Morten Frost, Chief Commercial Officer at SPT Labtech, commented: “We are committed to supporting emerging technologies that align with our mission to make life in the lab easier. This partnership reflects our dedication to innovation that meets researchers where they are—scaling up, scaling down, and adapting as science evolves.”

The collaboration will explore the development of joint application protocols, proof-of-concept data, and workflow optimization strategies, with the goal of providing researchers with more adaptable tools for cell-based discovery.

Source:

SPT Labtech

Posted in: Cell Biology | Medical Research News

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Neural stem cell grafts show promise for myelin repair in multiple sclerosis
Study provides a molecular snapshot of Tanshi constitution's immunological landscape
Study unveils powerful strategy to rejuvenate effectiveness of CAR T cell therapy against glioblastoma
Targeting a key enzyme could reverse early Parkinson's effects
Landmark discovery reshapes understanding of key cancer protein MCL-1
Single-cell transcriptomes of immune cells offer insight into juvenile idiopathic arthritis
Drug combination shows promise for treating aggressive T-cell lymphomas
Researchers uncover how bacteria hijack tick cells to survive and spread

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Comments are closed

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
New technique aligns stem cells to boost healing power