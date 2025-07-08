Landmark discovery reshapes understanding of key cancer protein MCL-1

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Walter and Eliza Hall InstituteJul 8 2025

Landmark research on MCL-1, a critical protein that is an attractive target for cancer drug development, helps explain why some promising cancer treatments are causing serious side effects, and offers a roadmap for designing safer, more targeted therapies. 

The WEHI-led discovery, published in Science, has uncovered a critical new role for MCL-1, revealing it not only prevents cell death but also provides cells with the energy they need to function. 

The findings reshape our understanding of how cells survive and thrive, with implications for both cancer treatment and developmental biology. 

At a glance 

  • Landmark research shows the protein MCL-1, in addition to its well-understood role in preventing cell death, plays a second essential role in helping cells function by supporting energy production. 
  • Drugs targeting MCL-1 have shown great promise as a future cancer treatment, but have been shown to harm healthy tissues, especially in organs with high energy demand like the heart and liver. 
  • The findings published in Science pave the way for safer, more targeted cancer therapies targeting MCL-1. 

First author Dr. Kerstin Brinkmann said that while previous research in cell cultures had hinted at the metabolic role of MCL-1 in providing energy to cells, it was unclear whether this mattered in living organisms. 

This is the first time MCL-1's metabolic function has been shown to be critical in a living organism.

It's a fundamental shift in how we understand what this protein does. 

The findings open up a completely new way of thinking about the intersection between programmed cell death and metabolism – something that's been speculated on for years but never been shown in a living organism until now." 

Dr. Kerstin Brinkmann, WEHI researcher

Cancer drug target 

The research strengthens the potential of MCL-1 as a cancer drug target, which is currently the subject of clinical trials all over the world. 

While drug compounds targeting MCL-1 that have been developed to date are considered extremely effective at combating cancer, they have unfortunately also caused significant side effects in early clinical trials, particularly in the heart. 

Related Stories

Co-senior researcher Professor Andreas Strasser said the findings could help resolve the safety issues of drugs targeting MCL-1 that have hindered these promising treatments. 

"If we can direct MCL-1 inhibitors preferentially to tumour cells and away from the cells of the heart and other healthy tissues, we may be able to selectively kill cancer cells while sparing healthy tissues," Prof Strasser, a WEHI laboratory head, said. 

The study also lays the groundwork for better combination therapies. By understanding the distinct pathways the protein influences, researchers can design smarter dosing strategies and pair MCL-1 inhibitors with other treatments to reduce toxicity. 

"This work exemplifies the power of discovery science," said co-senior researcher Professor Marco Herold, CEO of the Olivia Newton-John Cancer Research Institute (ONJCRI). 

"The sophisticated preclinical models we developed allow us to interrogate the precise function of MCL-1, and to address fundamental biological questions that have direct relevance to human disease." 

Protein link to rare, fatal diseases 

MCL-1's role in energy production could help explain fatal metabolic diseases in infants, such as mitochondrial disorders. These rare conditions, often caused by mutations in genes that stop cells from generating enough energy, can be lethal in early life. 

The study suggests MCL-1 may play a previously unrecognised role in these diseases, offering a potential new target for future therapies. 

Another key outcome of the study is the creation of a system that allows researchers to compare the functions of pro-survival proteins like MCL-1, BCL-XL and BCL-2. 

These new tools will help identify which roles are shared and which are unique – knowledge that could inform future drug development across multiple targets. 

A collaborative discovery 

The project was made possible by WEHI's collaborative research environment, bringing together experts in cancer biology, metabolism, developmental biology and gene editing. 

Co-senior authors Prof Herold (from the ONJCRI), Associate Professor Tim Thomas and Professor Anne Voss played key roles in the study. 

"This kind of discovery only happens when you have the right mix of people and expertise," said Prof Strasser. 

"It's a powerful example of how fundamental science drives future medical breakthroughs. 

"This came from a simple biological question – not a drug development project. It shows why we need to support curiosity-driven science. That's where the big insights come from." 

Source:

Walter and Eliza Hall Institute

Journal reference:

Brinkmann, K., et al. (2025). Relative importance of the anti-apoptotic versus apoptosis-unrelated functions of MCL-1 in vivo. Science. doi.org/10.1126/science.adw1836.

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Study unveils powerful strategy to rejuvenate effectiveness of CAR T cell therapy against glioblastoma
Breakthrough study reveals killing power of CD4 T cells against cancer
Advancing treatment for urothelial cancer with enfortumab vedotin and pembrolizumab
Alzheimer’s protein found to drive lung cancer spread to the brain
Older women face increased risk of HPV-related cervical cancer
Targeting a key enzyme could reverse early Parkinson's effects
Uterine cancer deaths expected to rise sharply in the United States by 2050
Experimental medication sensitizes glioblastoma to treatment and blocks tumor spread

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Single-cell transcriptomes of immune cells offer insight into juvenile idiopathic arthritis