Fucosylation emerges as a key player in digestive inflammatory diseases and cancers

Compuscript LtdAug 18 2025

Fucosylation, a crucial post-translational modification, has emerged as a significant factor influencing digestive inflammatory diseases and cancers. This biochemical process, which involves the attachment of fucose to glycoproteins and glycolipids, plays a fundamental role in cell adhesion, signal transduction, and immune response modulation. Understanding the mechanisms of aberrant fucosylation offers a new perspective on the development and progression of conditions affecting the intestine, stomach, liver, and pancreas.

The latest insights reveal how genetic mutations in fucosyltransferases (FUTs) contribute to disease susceptibility. Variations in these genes can alter the fucosylation process, leading to inflammatory responses, barrier dysfunction, and increased cancer risk. In the context of inflammatory bowel disease, fucosylation influences the host-microbe interaction, impacting the balance between beneficial and pathogenic bacteria in the gut. Similarly, changes in fucosylated glycans affect the adhesion and invasion of Helicobacter pylori, a key factor in gastric cancer.

In liver disease, aberrant fucosylation is linked to conditions such as liver cirrhosis and hepatocellular carcinoma. Elevated levels of fucosylated biomarkers in the bloodstream provide valuable diagnostic indicators, enhancing the ability to differentiate between benign and malignant conditions. The disruption of fucosylation pathways also contributes to pancreatic cancer progression, where specific fucosylation patterns are associated with tumor aggressiveness and chemotherapy resistance.

The growing body of research highlights the potential of therapeutic strategies targeting fucosylation. The use of fucose-based treatments and fucosylation inhibitors demonstrates promising effects in modulating immune responses and tumor growth. These targeted approaches aim to restore normal fucosylation patterns, offering new avenues for personalized medicine and disease management.

The role of fucosylation in digestive diseases and cancers is increasingly recognized as a critical element in biomedical research and clinical applications. Advancements in diagnostic biomarker identification and the development of fucosylation-targeted therapies pave the way for innovative treatment options. By further exploring the molecular mechanisms underlying fucosylation-related disorders, the medical community moves closer to more effective interventions and improved patient outcomes.

Journal reference:

Duan, C., et al. (2025). Fucosylation in digestive inflammatory diseases and cancers: From mechanical studies to clinical translation. Genes & Diseases. doi.org/10.1016/j.gendis.2025.101570.

