Aston Sci. Inc. implements CDD Vault to support AI-driven cancer vaccine development

Aston Sci. Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering next-generation therapeutic cancer vaccines, announced today that it has implemented CDD Vault®, the secure, cloud-based research informatics platform from Collaborative Drug Discovery (CDD). The system will support Aston Sci.’s rapidly expanding research programs enabled by its advanced Th-Vac® epitope-screening platform, which is bolstered by the Antigen Structure-Based Epitope Prediction (ASEP) program.

Aston Sci. is developing innovative mRNA-, DNA-, and peptide-based cancer vaccines by leveraging the Th-Vac® platform, an AI-driven in silico ASEP program followed by precise immunological selections that identify highly selective MHC class II-specific epitopes known to elicit robust and durable CD4⁺ T-cell immunity. By integrating multi-omics datasets with machine learning, Th-Vac® overcomes key hurdles in the development of off-the-shelf vaccines encoding TAAs (tumor-associated antigens) or TSAs (tumor-specific antigens) as well as personalized neoantigen vaccines, including tumor heterogeneity, lengthy production timelines, and limited patient applicability.

As Aston Sci.’s data volume and collaboration needs grow, CDD Vault will provide a unified environment for securely managing biological datasets, streamlining workflows, and supporting both internal teams and external partners.

Our AI-driven discovery efforts generate increasingly complex datasets that require a secure, flexible, and collaborative informatics platform. CDD Vault delivers exactly what we need to scale our research and accelerate the development of transformative cancer vaccines.”

Wonil Kim, CSO, Aston Sci

“We are excited to support Aston Sci. as they advance groundbreaking AI-enabled immunotherapies,” said Barry Bunin, CEO of CDD. “Our system is designed to empower innovative teams like Aston Sci. with intuitive, secure, and configurable data management tools.”

