Durvalumab extends survival in small cell lung cancer but raises cost concerns

A new study suggests that the immune checkpoint inhibitor, durvalumab, may offer new treatment options for patients living with small cell lung cancer (SCLC). However, its cost raises questions about sustainability, prevention and access. The findings, published in the Dec. 19, 2025, issue of JCO Global Oncology, are accompanied by an editorial, titled "Durvalumab in Limited-Stage Small Cell Lung Cancer: Clinical Triumph and Toward Sustainable Value."

SCLC is among the most aggressive forms of lung cancer, accounting for about 15% of cases. Known for its rapid progression and poor prognosis, it has long been treated with a standard regimen of chemotherapy and radiation-a formula that has barely changed in decades. Five-year survival rates hover around 25% to 30%, leaving patients and families with limited hope.

Now, immunotherapy is rewriting the narrative. Durvalumab has emerged as a promising addition to the treatment landscape for limited-stage disease. Backed by the ADRIATIC trial, this therapy offers something patients have desperately needed: more time.

"Durvalumab represents a turning point in maintenance therapy for SCLC," said Chinmay Jani, M.D., first author on the study and chief fellow in hematology and oncology at Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center, part of the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine. "We're seeing survival gains that were unimaginable just a few years ago."

The ADRIATIC trial evaluated durvalumab as maintenance therapy following chemoradiation. Results were striking: overall survival extended to 66.1 months, compared with 57.8 months for standard care. Progression-free survival also improved-40.2 months versus 31.8 months.

But hope comes at a steep price. The study revealed that durvalumab therapy costs $163,722, compared with $25,816 for standard care. The incremental cost-effectiveness ratio (ICER) reached $383,069 per quality-adjusted life year (QALY)-far above the U.S. willingness-to-pay threshold of $150,000/QALY.

"Cost-effectiveness isn't just a metric-it shapes real-world access," said Gilberto Lopes, M.D., chief of the Division of Medical Oncology and associate director for global oncology at Sylvester. "We need strategies that make innovation sustainable."

Interestingly, the analysis found that for patients with extrathoracic progression, durvalumab nearly met cost-effectiveness standards, with an ICER of $151,137/QALY. This suggests that precision medicine-tailoring therapy to specific patient profiles-could optimize both outcomes and affordability.