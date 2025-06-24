Stress-activated gene damages insulin-producing cells in type 2 diabetes

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Osaka Metropolitan UniversityJun 24 2025

Stress does no one - not even your insulin-producing cells - any good. 

Researchers from Osaka Metropolitan University have identified a gene that, when activated by metabolic stress, damages pancreatic β-cells - the cells responsible for insulin production and blood sugar control - pushing them toward dysfunction. The findings highlight a promising new target for early intervention in type 2 diabetes.

While many factors can contribute to type 2 diabetes, lifestyle, especially diet, plays a major role in its onset. Genetics matter, but poor eating habits can greatly increase the risk of developing what is now often called a "silent epidemic."

Type 2 diabetes occurs when pancreatic β-cells, which secrete insulin to regulate blood glucose, become impaired due to prolonged stress caused by poor dietary habits, a condition known as oxidative stress."

Naoki Harada, associate professor at Osaka Metropolitan University's Graduate School of Agriculture and lead author of this study

But what, exactly, wears out these vital cells? 

Looking for an answer, the team turned to a stress-responsive gene called REDD2. These types of genes are activated when cells are under pressure and are meant to assist with the cells' stress-coping strategies. This, however, sometimes backfires. 

"We observed that increased expression of this gene damages β-cells, which in turn leads to reduced insulin secretion and the onset of diabetes," Harada said.

Related Stories

The team found that REDD2 activity surged when β-cells were exposed to high levels of glucose, fatty acids, and STZ - a chemical commonly used to model diabetes in lab settings. When REDD2 levels were suppressed, the β-cells survived better and retained their function. Conversely, overactive REDD2 led to increased cell death and disruption of a key cellular growth pathway known as mTORC1.

Further experiments in culture cells and model mice also demonstrated that REDD2-deficient mice had better blood sugar control when fed a high-fat diet or exposed to diabetes-inducing chemicals. These mice also had greater numbers of healthy β-cells and produced more insulin. Data analysis of human islets supports the negative impacts of REDD2 on β-cell mass and insulin secretion capacity.

"We found that suppressing REDD2 expression protects β-cells from damage, even under stress from overeating, preventing the onset of diabetes," Harada said. 

The discovery of REDD2's role as a key player in β-cell damage opens new possibilities for early diagnosis and treatment of type 2 diabetes.

"We hope REDD2 can serve as a diagnostic marker for type 2 diabetes and pave the way for new drugs or functional foods that target it," Harada said.

The study was published in the Journal of Biological Chemistry.

Source:

Osaka Metropolitan University

Journal reference:

Yamada, Y., et al. (2025). Nrf2-and p53-inducible REDD2/DDiT4L/Rtp801L confers pancreatic β-cell dysfunction, leading to glucose intolerance in high-fat diet-fed mice. Journal of Biological Chemistry. doi.org/10.1016/j.jbc.2025.110271

Posted in: Genomics | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Aspirin lowers diabetes risk during COVID-19, but not without side effects
Use of sleep heart rate patterns to forecast diabetes risk in pregnancy
What matters more for diabetes risk: lifestyle or body weight?
Yale researchers triple precision and efficiency in genome editing
New oral drug shows promise for type 2 diabetes and obesity without side effects
New gene therapy strategy reactivates dormant genes to treat blood disorders
C-Path’s TRxA awards $250,000 grant to develop novel treatment for type 1 diabetes
Scientists discover on/off gene switches that could revolutionize personalized medicine

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Higher ocean microplastics linked to more diabetes, stroke, and heart disease