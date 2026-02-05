SynGenSys introduces Liver.SET synthetic promoter library for liver-specific gene expression for in vivo gene therapies

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
SynGenSysFeb 5 2026

SynGenSys, a biotechnology company designing synthetic gene promoter systems to address critical bottlenecks in biopharma manufacturing and enhance cell and gene therapy development, today announced the launch of its Liver.SET library of liver-specific synthetic promoters. Developed using SyngenSys’ proprietary informatics and computational design platform, the Liver.SET library comprises a range of compact, patentable synthetic promoters for liver-targeted gene expression for in vivo gene therapies.

Liver.SET overcomes key challenges in cell and gene therapy development by enabling tissue-specific, precise transgene expression with minimal off-target activity in muscle tissue. Validated both in vitro and in vivo for target specificity, the promoters display a marked increase in activity and design flexibility in comparison to natural liver promoters with fixed activity profiles, sizes, and regulatory behaviors. The promoters exhibit low levels of activity in HEK293, avoiding viral vector manufacturing issues linked to therapeutic gene expression during packaging, while the modular architecture of the promoters further supports rapid customization alongside compact sequence lengths yielding enhanced compatibility with AAV payloads.

Following the launch of SynGenSys’ first tissue-type specific library, NK.SET,which supports the development of natural killer cell therapies, Liver.SET further demonstrates the ability to design tissue-specific promoters with customizable designs for therapeutic applications. The demonstrated specificity of SynGenSys’ promoters provides a foundation for the development of promoter libraries designed to target and de-target tissues including muscle, retina and CNS. The commercialization of the validated libraries also demonstrates SynGenSys’ capabilities for tailored promoter design for targeted therapeutics, facilitating the development of safer, more effective cell and gene therapies.

The launch of Liver.SET represents another significant milestone for SynGenSys, demonstrating that our platform can deliver synthetic promoter solutions for real gene therapy development needs. We see this as a key enabler for in vivo gene therapies, and a reliable, validated starting point for deeper collaboration with developers seeking to design novel therapeutics with enhanced precision and safety.”

Dr Mike Daniels, ChiefCommercial Officer, SynGenSys

Source:

SynGenSys

Posted in: Cell Biology | Medical Science News

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Diagnostic prognostic and therapeutic relevance of PIVKA-II in hepatocellular carcinoma
New partnership aims to expand global access to sickle cell gene therapy
New workflow boosts nuclear delivery for safer gene therapy
Blood gene signals reveal Parkinson’s risk years before diagnosis
Engineered liver tissue model mimics early metabolic liver disease
MET signaling plays a critical protective role in acetaminophen-induced acute liver failure
Gene therapy targeting connexin 43 shows promise across inherited heart diseases
Unraveling liver injury mechanisms in familial hypobetalipoproteinemia

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Comments are closed

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
PTPN2 gene protects the gut from harmful bacteria driving inflammatory bowel disease