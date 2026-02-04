New card deck helps children manage stress and build resilience

A Case Western Reserve University professor has developed an innovative card deck designed to help children manage stress and build emotional resilience in today's challenging world.

Following the COVID-19 pandemic-and amid ongoing global and societal stressors-Jennifer King, an associate professor and co-director of the Center on Trauma and Adversity at the Jack, Joseph and Morton Mandel School of Applied Social Sciences at Case Western Reserve, realized that people needed to know the fundamentals of stress management. She created "Take a Break" micropractice cards in 2022 to help people relax, calm, or reenergize their bodies and minds.

And now King has developed a children's version.

The new "Take a Break KIDS" edition transforms evidence-based, stress-management techniques into simple one- to three-minute activities that kids can use anywhere, anytime.

With children facing unprecedented levels of stress and anxiety, according to the American Academy of Pediatrics, the card deck offers practical solutions for parents, teachers and mental health professionals seeking effective tools to support children's emotional wellbeing.

Kids aren't struggling because there's something wrong with them. They are responding to a world that is increasingly asking too much of their nervous systems. When kids learn how to take small breaks in moments of stress, they build skills that support regulation, resilience and connection over time." Jennifer King, associate professor and co-director of the Center on Trauma and Adversity at the Jack, Joseph and Morton Mandel School of Applied Social Sciences, Case Western Reserve

"Take a Break KIDSs" represents a significant evolution from traditional mindfulness tools. The deck features 40 diverse practices organized into color-coded categories-movement, breath, self-touch and partner activities-making it easy for users to find the right technique for any situation.

For younger children, each card includes memorable rhyming instructions that leverage rhythm to support learning and emotional regulation. QR codes on every card link to detailed digital resources, allowing tweens and teens to access the practices independently. Adults receive comprehensive background information and implementation guidance to understand the science behind each technique.

The deck's development was inspired by feedback King, who has extensive experience working clinically with children, adolescents, families and adults, received from educators and mental health professionals using the original adult version with children.

"I heard from many teachers and mental health professionals who were using the original 'Take a Break' card deck with their students and clients," King said. "While the kids found the practices helpful, the professionals were unsure how to explain the benefits to parents. I needed to create something that was both kid- and parent-friendly."

Designed to grow with children from early childhood through adolescence, Take a Break KIDS supports the development of lifelong skills for stress management, emotional regulation, and connection.